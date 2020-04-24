From his home serving the confinement for the coronavirus pandemic, Halle Berry revealed a great secret to Jimmy Fallon during a fun interview. Throughout the conversation she had with the presenter, the Oscar winner had humor and also some shame on the day that her partner Pierce Brosnan It literally saved his life during the filming of “Die Another Day”.

“Once he was doing a scene with Pierce and I was supposed to be totally sexy and I had to try to seduce him while eating a fig,” he began. And it was there that he confessed to a moment that may have ended in tragedy. “But I ended up choking and Pierce had to get up and do the Heimlich maneuver for me.”, the actress explained about that moment that could have cost her life had it not been for the quick reaction of her filming partner who knew how to apply that first aid procedure that allows unblocking the respiratory duct. “The moment was nothing sexy, nothing sexy”the star joked. Clearly Pierce Brosnan has nothing to envy James Bond. He became a real hero to his castmate.

Brosnan’s quick acting avoided a tragedy and since then the actress has a very special affection for him. James Bond knows how to make Heimlich! “she said with humor, to get more serious and continue: “He was there for me at the time and will always be one of my favorite people in the world.”

For the actress, it was not the only incident that occurred during the filming of this film under the orders of Lee Tamahori and that it was the last of Brosnan as 007 before giving the place to the British Daniel Craig.

Berry also said that when filming an action sequence in Cádiz, Spain, he suffered a injury to one eye because of the smoke generated by a scene in which he was in the middle of a shooting. “It caused a lack of vision in my left eye,” said the 53-year-old actress. She was transferred to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with corneal inflammation that required treatment and a day of rest.

After this other scare, Halle Berry was able to return to work and continue filming one of the films that managed to give her international projection.

In 2002, the actress became the first African American woman to win a Hollywood Academy Award in the Leading Actress category. It was thanks to his role in the drama “Monster’s Ball”, by Marc Forster. I mean

Everyone remembers the scene in which he leaves the beach with a bikini and an attitude that was a tribute to a mythical sequence from the same saga. It was the one he played Ursula Andress , the first Bond girl in the history of the famous agent 007, in “The Satanic Dr. No”. A film that was released in 1962 with Sean Connery playing the famous British spy.

The James Bond saga made headlines this year for its new installment, “No Time To Die,” which was the first major Hollywood production to delay its release in theaters due to the global coronavirus crisis. It is estimated that it will land on the big screen in November, with a cast that includes Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas and Rami Malek.