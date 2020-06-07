OR

na undeclared war, in an undetermined country, in which a group of children and adolescents recruited by an anonymous organization to monitor an American hostage participate, with a spirit of play and outbursts of violence. Monos, the second feature film by the Brazilian filmmaker, with a Colombian mother and an Ecuadorian father, Alejandro Landes (Cocalero, 2007; Porfirio, 2011), is a fantasy proposal, with surrealistic touches, that without posing a conventional war scenario, evokes the climate of All-out violence that has long reigned in many Latin American regions. Regarding the publicity of the film, “Monkeys is not the story of anyone in particular, it is the story of many.” Its youth protagonists don’t even have a name, just a battle alias: Lobo, Rambo, Patagrande, Perro, Pitufo, Leidi, Sueca. Their leaders are never identified as the final objective of their missions. Confined to the top of a mountain, they only receive and obey the orders of an implacable military messenger who first assigns them the care of Shakira, a dairy cow, and also prevents the kidnapped woman from escaping.

This first part of the story unfolds in a mysterious and erratic way, and what the director correctly captures here is just an oppressive atmosphere of abandonment. Adolescents are freed from the games and rituals of a community completely ignorant of the social organization of adults. His peers are located in the fantastic proposals of the novel The Lord of the Flies (William Golding, 1954) or in the pansexual film delusion of The Wild Chicxs (Bertrand Mandico, 2017). Lovers no longer fall in love here, they simply associate, and the sexual orientation of the partners in turn is the least important. When they decide to celebrate a birthday, their ingestion of hallucinogenic mushrooms leads them to transform their youthful games into sadistic ceremonies and then revel in a hypnotic sarabanda performed in the ghostly mountainous terrain above the clouds. Jasper Wolf’s photography aptly captures that dreamlike climate, while the soundtrack of the British and former cellist Mica Levi (Under the skin, Jonathan Glatzer, 2016), accentuates the sense of unreality and absurdity that is taking over the story.

The inability to organize and command this curious gang of beardless monkeys becomes apparent as the missions entrusted begin to foil. The dairy cow is accidentally and irresponsibly executed, while the Doctor (Juliane Nicholson) struggles painfully to free herself from her forced confinement. What were initially innocent games or small offensive misdeeds in the world of these monkeys bent on copying in all the brutalities and follies of adults, gradually degenerates into the drunkenness of an uncontrolled power and the impulse of violence to which the possession of true firearms. The small tribe of apprentices of hired assassins or paramilitaries are slowly going mad, by virtue of their ineptitude and clumsiness or because the paramilitary organization has arranged or programmed this juvenile soul shipwreck for the benefit of its own ends.

The film begins as a curious fusion of genres, between the erotic and the fantastic, with poetic-anarchist derivations, but acquires more somber tones as the characters leave the bucolic scenery of the mountain to enter and lose themselves in a dense jungle plagued by dangers. Here the story intensifies its dramatic register and becomes a vigorous action film. A stupendous sequence – a wave of technical skill – takes place in the rapids of a river and shows the desperate attempts to flee from the kidnapped Doctor, all in the strictest Hollywood tradition. Bitter nightmare (Deliverance, John Boorman, 1972) would be a possible visual reference. The director admits his adherence to genre cinema and the desired resignification when he alludes in interviews to the way in which warfare has been filmed, from Iraq to Vietnam, pointing out that in Monos he wanted to make a war film with a Colombian look. The result is a more suggestive and attractive film, even if it has been abusively compared in intentions with Apocalypse Now (1979), by Francis Ford Coppola. Alejandro Landes ventures into that other heart of darkness of the endless fratricidal war that has kept Colombia in a state of permanent anxiety and where the prolonged kidnapping of a Franco-Colombian senator by the guerrillas, revealed to what extent the Reality tends to outperform the most reckless film fictions.

Monkeys is the most recent premiere on the Netflix platform.

