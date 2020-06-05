C

Thus, one million 900 thousand people were unemployed last week in the United States; the total account rises to 43 million. The problem can also be expressed like this: one of four workers who had an occupation two months ago, are now on the street and making efforts to collect their unemployment insurance. One observation: These figures do not include white-collar executives who have been fired by corporations.

Erica Groshen, a former Federal Reserve and Labor Department official, now at Cornell University, describes the situation this way. In June, payroll jobs could start to recover and the unemployment rate could start to drop. That assumes, of course, that virus infection rates, civil unrest, or lack of fiscal policy support do not derail the nascent recovery. I would add that the conflict between President Trump does not take an unpredictable route. And how is Mexico doing? In Palenque, Chiapas, President López Obrador reported that 900,000 jobs have been lost due to Covid-19, according to IMSS data. Before the pandemic, it had around 20 million registered. He commented that the federal government will create 2 million jobs and from July there will be a recovery. The Secretary of the Treasury, Arturo Herrera, graphically describes that he will have the figure of a popcorn, that is, the rapid fall we are suffering and a rapid recovery.

It is a test, not a vaccine

A Roche laboratory test to detect patients with Covid-19 who are at increased risk for an extreme immune reaction obtained authorization for emergency use from the US Food and Drug Administration. The blood test, called Elecsys IL-6, can identify patients who carry the virus and who may develop respiratory distress and require intubation within 18 minutes, Roche said Thursday. Some patients develop a severe inflammatory response called a cytokine storm, which can be fatal. The test attempts to identify people most at risk early, by measuring levels of interleukin-6 in the blood, a marker of acute inflammation. The protein acts as a messenger from some immune cells to wake up others against infection. It sounds great, but it is not a vaccine and it does not cure, it only prevents critical conditions.

It was uncoordinated

He wanted to be president, he stayed on the road; wanted to be attorney general, did not qualify; he slipped into the Senate through the PAN and later became coordinator of the PRD group. Only that the board of directors of that chamber agreed to the disappearance of the benches of the Social Encounter and the Democratic Revolution parties. Exactly, I am referring to Miguel Ángel Mancera. Several of his collaborators, when he was head of the government of Mexico City, are detained and others are wanted by justice.

I just read in your Money column the comparative of the strategies of Japan, Sweden and Mexico. In my opinion, in addition, in the case of Mexico, the situation is aggravated by comorbidities. We far exceed both countries in people suffering from hypertension and diabetes, the latter is an epidemic that seriously afflicts our population.

Ing. Alejandro Sandoval Solís / Cholula, Puebla

A: When we win the battle against the coronavirus, we will have to undertake another that causes more deaths: the battle against junk food. On the other hand, the figures will have to be recalculated, because Hugo López-Gatell announced that the deaths may reach 35 thousand.

