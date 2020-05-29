M

More than 100,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus, which is higher than the number killed in the Korean and Vietnam wars combined. Yesterday it reached 101 thousand, making it the first place in the world, while companies have laid off almost 39 million people, and those who have a job, employers are cutting wages, making any prospect of rapid recovery be much more unlikely. It is a first place that the American people would not want to occupy, in particular President Trump, whose election is increasingly hazy. They face a different enemy than the one they have fought in their wars: a virus. We are all victims, we are all victimizers, someone said philosophically. However, they are urgent to start the economy and without much precaution returns the activity to the country. The shopping malls, where Americans spend a lot of their lives, will open starting next Monday.

The mini-insurgent

Organización Soriana, the second supermarket chain in Mexico, announced that it removed Pedro Luis Martín Bringas, one of the members of the Martín Bringas family, who founded and controls the company, from the board of directors. The now former adviser to the Soriana Organization recently announced that he is leading an opposition political front against President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whose goal is for him to leave the Presidency before December. Soriana’s decision was made during an extraordinary session of the board of directors, according to a company statement. On May 7, Pedro Luis announced that he leads the National Anti-AMLO Front (Frena or Frenaaa), in a video in which he expressed that the organization’s objective is to ensure that López Obrador leaves the Presidency before December 1. accepted to be the leader of the National Front for the removal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador; I accepted it after deeply analyzing what are the goals and ways to achieve this goal, said the businessman in the video. I believe that this group, made up of public, not private, initiative, is a group consisting of people from all parties, social classes and levels. The fact that the company has disassociated itself from its now former director does not mean that he has given up his political activism and his goal. It is not against the law that a citizen, or group of citizens, intends to change to a government constituted by popular mandate and in accordance with the Constitution. What would be convenient is that the wealthy merchant exposes the forms that he plans to use, he mentions them in his statement, because there are no elections or recall process this year.

Aeroméxico, loan

Grupo Aeroméxico plans to issue up to 400 million pesos in debt securities this Thursday with a term of 364 days, according to a notice of the offer sent to the Mexican Stock Exchange. Previously, the airline received financial support from the Club Premier, via advance ticket sales. There is no other. López Obrador has already said that there will be no other Fobaproa.

Social Ombudsman

Subject: State debts

Given the enormous indebtedness that some states of the Republic (Tamaulipas, Jalisco, Guanajuato, etc.) are requesting and having, where they are authorized by the corpsed state Congresses, a question assails me: does the Federal Treasury Secretary endorse that contract ? If so, is it not co-responsible for the misuse of that money and as collateral, if that state government does not pay, will it be charged to the federal government?

José de Jesús García Mora / CDMX (verified by phone).

A: They generally give as guarantee the money shares they receive from the Federation. The Ministry of Finance can, and should, tie their hands.

