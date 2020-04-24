That was the day Michael Jordan took Scott Burrell away from wanting to continue fighting him forever. Only with a phrase.

Considering what it was like Michael Jordan, we can say without fear of being wrong that Scott Burrell he asked for it.

The guard, companion of ‘the GOAT’ during the 1997/98 season in Chicago Bulls, shares with MJ one of the anecdotes that leave him worse. In fact, The Last Dance director Jason Hehir commented that Jordan was concerned about whether Burrell might make him appear “a horrible person” if he spoke during the documentary. And the truth is that Burrell’s anecdote with Jordan in training suggests that MJ did not behave like a good guy with his teammates.

This happened during a training session in the words of Mark Medina of USA Today:

“No one ever wanted to play one-on-one with Michael Jordan. Except Scott Burrell, who insisted on doing it over and over again. Steve Kerr couldn’t believe what his partner was trying and considered it stupid. But Burrel insisted on biting MJ for play one-on-one. So he got it. They played, he was close, but Jordan won. So Scott wanted to play again. And Jordan said, “I’m sure you want to play again. You want to tell your grandchildren that you beat Michael Jordan. However, what am I going to say to my grandchildren? That I beat Scott Burrell? “

That was the day Michael Jordan took Scott Burrell away from wanting to continue fighting him forever. Only with a phrase.

