As early as the 18th century, people did not believe in the existence of meteorites. English and French scientists, too, did not.

For them, meteorites were hypotheses as exotic as those of extraterrestrial abductions are today. But on September 13, 1768, this idea began to change in the face of clear evidence.

The French meteorite

Many people witnessed, on the aforementioned date, the fall of a large meteorite from three and a half kilograms of dough in Lucé, Pays de la Loire, France.

Also three members of the Royal Academy of Sciences, among them the young French chemist, biologist and economist Antoine Lavoisier, were sent to investigate the event.

Scientists were so closed to the idea that extraterrestrial material could come from the sky that they theorized that what had happened there had been the fall of lightning that had blown a piece of sandstone onto the ground.

On June 16, 1794, another large meteorite exploded over Siena. Many English nobles and academics witnessed the event. And, in fact, this was the first meteorite fall to be accepted, in a sense, as genuine, as explained David wooton in the book The invention of science:

It helped that there were many witnesses, and that they were educated and wealthy. It helped that the testimonies were published. But also helpful was the fact that hours before the meteorite fell, Vesuvius, located 320 kilometers away, had erupted; In a mood that it was possible to imagine that the rocks had shot out of Vesuvius, although they fell from the northern sky, not the southern one. This was clearly preferable to imagining that they had fallen from outer space.

Today we already know that meteorites are real. What’s more: Earth receives around 100 tons of extraterrestrial matter in the form of dust grains a day. 99% of these grains have an approximate size of between 0.05 and 0.5 millimeters.

Share

The day meteorites fell but nobody believed in their existence