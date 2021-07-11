The day Messi didn’t need to be Argentina

07/11/2021

He has had to wait more than a decade to be champion with Argentina. Just the day that Messi was enough to be one more (and still, the best) on planet earth. The day that the Albiceleste told the Rosario: ‘Today with being Leo we have enough’. They blamed the best player in the world for not celebrating titles with his team. Well now we will have to start looking for excuses from under the stones.

At dawn today, Leo Messi has become, with all the merits in the world, champion of America with an Argentina that, finally, begins to know how to survive without the Barça star having to do everything.

Against Brazil and in a game of life or death, an extraordinary De Paul assist, the magic of Di María in the definition and all the race that the Argentine people and players have were enough to reign in America so many years later. Without being the game of Messi’s life (one of those he has had to fill a video library), the ’10’ even could score in the final moments the 2-0 that killed the final.

Messi, tireless worker

Although they did not let him shine, they are not going to detract from Messi, either. Not even a single one. The mere presence of the ’10’ already forced Brazil to have two or three players following him throughout the match. The captain tried it in every corner of the field, but today was not going to be the day to show off. Only a ‘madman’ like Neymar was capable of dribbling in a real battle on the pitch. Not three passes could be given in a row.

Thus, knowing the Argentine ’10’ that he had to chew screws, his pulse did not tremble to roll up his sleeves and go down to the mud with the rest of his teammates. That is why he pressed and bit until his last breath, back in 95 ‘. He ended up ‘dead’.

This game was not going to be played, it was going to be won. Leo and Argentina had already tired of playing finals, so this one could not escape. It was now or never. The coin, the lucky coin, finally came out heads. And with it, a thunderous scream, some tears from Leo Messi and an avalanche of hugs to ’10’. Everyone knew what the Rosario was at stake. Goodbye to years of disappointment.

Messi, absolute leader

Leo has led Argentina by the hand until this final, being the best player of the tournament by far, as decided by the judges who presented him with the Copa América MVP award together with Neymar. Both starred in the final photo: the hug between the Brazilian, crying heartbroken, and the Argentine, euphoric for having raised his first trophy with the absolute of the Albiceleste. Crossed roles for a day.

It was up to Leo to savor the glory with Argentina, for which he has suffered so much all these years. Today the criticisms are a little further away. They will return, but by then, nobody will be able to blame him for not raising titles with his selection. Argentina is now more Argentina. And Messi, don’t forget, he is still Messi.