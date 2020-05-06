The Movistar team continues to show the ins and outs of how the 2019 season was lived from within in the documentary series “The least thought day”. After the chaotic final in the Tour de France, the team reached the Vuelta a España and from before the race had several startles.

The first of them was the absence of Richard Carapaz, champion of the Giro d’Italia and who started as one of the team’s leaders. “For the Tour of Spain the leaders of the ranks were Richard Carapaz and Marc Soler,” said Pablo Lastras. However, the Ecuadorian finally did not take the exit. “That illusion is ruined when you find out that Richard has fallen, that he has a bad shoulder … He was running a criterium in the Netherlands and the team did not know he was there, “said José Luis Arrieta. In this way, the team was forced to turn to Nairo Quintana to make up for his loss. “At first we will go out there with you. Nothing more to add. You are fine, right?” Unzue asked Quintana to which the Colombian replied “Yes”

Lastras was blunt about the absence of Carapaz. “Things have to be talked about as they are, it was the best for the group and it was decided to separate him, not let him take the exit, because he was not going to carry anything for us the first week. Carapaz himself spoke about his absence after his fall. “We were in Alicante. He had a small injury, nothing serious. I don’t know if there was a lack of confidence on the part of the team or if I had also failed and maybe I didn’t deserve to run. “This absence also made him take more responsibility to Alejandro Valverde.” It always happens. In the Vuelta I am always there and in the end I am the one who has to get the chestnuts out of the fire. “

The first stage in line on the way to Calpe had heads and tails for Movistar. Nairo Quintana won the victory but Marc Soler, one of the leading theorists, said goodbye to his options to fight for the general. “Between the heat and the first day of the race I did not finish finding the sensations and I got off the hook and reached almost 10 minutes “After the stage Pablo Lastras was very critical of him. “In Marc’s situation, it is the first day and he loses you 10 minutes, what is it for you? It is of no use to us. He disconnected. At the key moment he had no concentration and did not know how to suffer.” In the Lastras team bus he tried to correct the Catalan cyclist. “Marc, you cannot stop pissing when there has been a fall. The cars are cut because we have had a flat tire from a colleague. If you stop you warn. They are details with which you go from being in the lead to chasing. I think you lack concentration “, to which Soler replied:” I tried to piss on the bike but it did not come out and I had to step foot “, to which Lastras added” I am worth your justification “.

Happier was Valverde’s victory at Mas de la Costa. “What do the leaders say? Do we meet with balls to tie up the race?” Unzue asked, to which Valverde replied: “With two eggs. I dare. It may burst out there but I dare.” The Murcian thus valued his victory at the top. “It was a very nice climb. We were the four strongest in the Vuelta. When I saw the last 100 meters I imposed my pace and launched the final attack.” A victory that Lastras believes has had an impact on Valverde. “With the responsibility of the rainbow jersey I think I was at peace, with him, with the team and with the Vuelta.”

However, the dark clouds reappeared on the chaotic day in Andorra and with a protagonist: Marc Soler. The Catalan went on the run and even found himself with options to fight for the stage. “I don’t get it. I honestly look like I have a chance to win the stage. He screwed me over.”, lamented the Catalan.

Pablo Lastras had no qualms about qualifying Soler’s attitude during that stage. “Marc did everything wrong. He didn’t group, he didn’t listen in the meeting. He didn’t understand it and that day he ran in a very selfish way.” Feelings that also reflected in the car during the José Luis Arrieta race. “Marc stop, Marc stop, that Nairo and Alejandro are behind”, he said, while his anger was increasing when he saw that Soler did not stop. “We are doing the asshole. You have to wait, wait for them, is what you have to do today. You can not make fuss or stories. I shit on God, you kids with balls. “ at the same time that Soler raised his hand in protest before the television cameras after he was stopped before shooting for Nairo Quintana a few meters before going down.