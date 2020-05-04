In addition to being privileged for having a very good NBA career and winning two titles, BJ Armstrong You must feel great about witnessing a unique moment in basketball history. It is that, during a lunch in the city of Los Angeles, the former Bulls and Hornets witnessed a unique debate between Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

As he related to the Associated Press, in 2014 Armstrong was going to join Jordan for lunch in Los Angeles, when MJ told him that Kobe Bryant would join them. It is there, during the meal, both superstars began to discuss the game. There they began to compare each other, trying to define who would have been the best, until in the end they reached a verdict.

“They were playing virtual 1v1 in the middle of the meal,” said Armstrong, who also commented that in the end, they decided that Jordan would have a small advantage because his hands were bigger than Kobe’s. However, what most excited the luxury witness was “listening to them speak with so much love and passion for the game.” Without a doubt, two of the best to ever play this sport.

