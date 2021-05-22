The day Kevin Feige found out that everyone loves Loki

Less and less is missing for Loki to reach the Disney + screen. A villain who won the hearts of the public, and Kevin Feige did not expect it to be like that.

After so much waiting, Loki finally arrives at Disney + on June 9. Fans will be able to see the new adventures of the character that has been played by Tom Hiddleston since the first Thor movie. There is no doubt that this character is one of the most beloved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A villain who should have been hated by everyone, but who quickly won the hearts of the public and became a favorite.

There was specifically a moment when Kevin Feige, the great boss of Marvel Studios, realized that they had found in Tom Hiddleston’s Loki something more than a simple villain. The executive recently recalled when a Russian fan sneaked into Mark Ruffalo’s car during the Avengers press tour to ask him to please give Tom Hiddleston a drawing he had made for him. “That was one of the first signs that a lot more was happening with this villain in quotes,” he explains to EW.

Another of the moments that confirmed that Loki had become one of the favorite characters was at the 2013 San Diego Comic-Con: “Did we know that after playing a villain in two movies, he would end up with thousands of people at his feet in Hall H, in disguise, chanting his name? No, that far exceeded the plan we expected and dreamed of ”. So much was the fanaticism there was for Loki, that they were afraid of killing him in Thor: The Dark World, although Tom Hiddleston himself was convinced that that was already his farewell: “It felt very definitive and I thought ‘okay, that’s all. This is Loki’s last act and a conclusive end to the Odinson saga. “

But Loki’s fan public showed Kevin Feige and the entire Marvel team that it was not yet time to say goodbye to the character. That’s how he returned for more movies like Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. In the latter we see him flee with the Tesseract, which results in the character having his own series and a new adventure that we will see soon on Disney +.

What we will see in the series

Michael Waldron, Loki’s head scriptwriter, revealed that each chapter has its own inspiration, pointing to Blade Runner as one of them. On the other hand, although he did not want to give many details, Kevin Feige mentioned the word that every Marvel fan loves: multiverse. “Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of the characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular,” he said.

All Marvel Studios movies and series can be seen at Disney Plus.