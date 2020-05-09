TO

Despite the huge number of music lovers that inhabit the Valley of Mexico, the capital only has four jazz clubs: New Orleans, Zinco Jazz Club, Pizza Jazz and Jazzatlán (in addition to bars and restaurants that program this music once or twice a week). We already talked about Jazzatlán in the first part of this series. Here goes the rest.

Zinco Jazz Club. With a kind look and a sad crease on his lips, Ernesto Zeivy talked intensely about Zinco’s 15 years when things changed in an instant: “From the beginning we tried not to close, but it was impossible,” Ernesto tells us; It wasn’t just serving drinks and food, there were also the musicians. To some extent, it was easy to resist as long as we could sell something, but it was already impossible to pay the musicians. In addition, it coincided with that of Eurojazz, and many European jazz players that we had programmed began to cancel since February, which was when things began to get bad in Europe and flights became difficult.

“Right now we are going to resist. Most important are the local employees, families who depend on wages and tips. We have a commitment to them and, as long as we can, we will continue to pay them, distributing what there is among them all.

We’re going to reopen when this nightmare passes, because people are going to want to come out and listen to good music and have a drink.

Jazz pizza. One day we saw the magic touch of these artisan pizzas (despite the cardiologist’s express prohibition) and we understood the reason for their fame and their great success. And since its creator and owner is one of the best saxophones in the country (Adrián Escamilla), from 2012 jazz groups and proposals have been programmed in all its aromas.

“We only closed as a forum in March,” Adrián talks to us, “because until now we continue to operate as a pizzeria, taking orders to take away.

“At first we were doing some concerts through what we know as live sessions on Facebook, but later it was very difficult to do them and they had to be canceled. The last one was with Klaas Balijon, a drummer from the Netherlands, who now lives in Chiapas.

We do not know when we will return, but we will surely reopen the forum.

New Orleans. This is the oldest jazz club in the city (well, those who have managed to survive). It opened in 1972 as Musicafé Dos and in 1980 it changed its name to New Orleans to dedicate itself entirely to jazz (with eventual blues and rock dates). The group of the teacher Juan Ramón Segundo was in charge of the music when the place had to close its doors.

“I still don’t know how long they will give us permission to open,” Octavio Torres Borgo tells us frankly sad, “but the economic situation is very difficult, it hit me very hard. In itself, since March already brought delays in everything, people came less. I see it very difficult that we can start again … I don’t know how things are going to be presented. It helps me that I don’t pay rent, but it has been many years of work and it is very enslaving to be on the same thing. ”

The Treat. Although it has never been a jazz club as such, this famous gourmet food inn has to be included in this account, because brothers Alberto and Edgardo Aguilar have not only programmed jazz once or twice a week for 18 years, they They have also been in charge of organizing separate jazz festivals and concerts and contemporary music in the city’s Zócalo, the Parque Hundido, the Cineteca Nacional and the Palacio de la Arzobispado.

“We held the concerts until the end of March. Then we had home delivery, but we decided to close all May, due to the strongest part of the pandemic; We believe that it is risky, that there are no longer the conditions for people to work together. It’s just a matter of waiting for that famous curve to pass

Now we are collaborating with Juan Pablo Aispuro. He organized a project to raise funds for the concerts he is performing in his studio and that he will transmit on his Pitayo Music platform. We just spread the word, to support the initiative.

And the ship goes. Until the beginning of 2020, there were plans for the resurrection of two iconic clubs in this city: Jazz Place and Papá Beto, but who knows where the wind will blow once the storm subsides.

