In a surprising way, last Sunday, May 24, maestro Óscar Zensei González died, an exceptional guitarist, director of the Nuevo León International Jazz Festival, professor at the UANL School of Music and imminent founder and artistic director of Saxy Jazz Club (La Jornada 25/4/2020).

Despite the heart disease that caused his first heart attack seven or eight years ago, in 2020 Óscar Zensei was working with the intensity and passion of a lifetime, and despite the contingency and quarantine of the new virus, the Music, study, face-to-face supervision and virtual work meetings were everyday. No one was surprised; We well knew that he was an excellent musician and a tireless promoter.

Óscar González Luna was born on October 3, 1970 in Monterrey. From adolescence he played the electric guitar in different rock and pop bands, but when he entered the Music Faculty of the Monterrey University, jazz became the central axis of his artistic life.

His first recording forays date back to 2001 and 2002, with two volumes of Ensamble de Guitarras Eléctricas, a collective project of royal musicians oriented mainly to rock, although between lines some lines of jazz grammar were clearly noted.

In 2003 he focused on syncopated music, he released a first album titled Christmas in Jazz, and immediately afterwards he formed the Seven Changes quintet together with the English flutist Paul Cheneour, with whom he recorded the albums 7 Changes (2004) and Noctology (2006). Óscar was talking to me: The project started when Paul and I met playing at the trendy jazz bar in Monterrey, called Be Bop. Paul had just come to live in the city of Reynosa, but looking for where to play jazz he went to Monterrey. Many musicians passed through the lineup.

Among these many musicians, drummer Roger Nuncio always stood out, whom the Zensei would invite to his next project: the Psicodrama Band (Psicodrama was already included in the first album of Seven Changes), a group with which he would be playing until the last few days of his life, with which he would record an album in 2010, and with which he debuted in Mexico City (La Jornada 29/7/2014).

The teacher also told us about this project: The truth, Psychodrama was born with the idea of ​​creating a world-class product, and doing so has represented a great step in my career as a music professional. The result makes me very happy and proud. My compositions and improvisations aim to expose my own style and reflect myself internally. Psychodrama is the result of the work and discipline of many years as a musician.

Rubén Álvaro Suárez, producer and host of the program Esta noche jazz, with 33 years of broadcasting on Radio Nuevo León, was one of the closest to Zensei. He comments: “Besides all that, he was a writer, astrologer, political scientist, philosopher… and even a cosmonaut. His book The language of jazz circulated everywhere, sold out very quickly and was a support for him when he was teaching, at university or privately. He had a calling power that I have never known anyone. Also, if someone had a problem, he would immediately go to their aid; his surprising generosity; I knew of some students who ran out of money and did not charge the class.

“The same day that Óscar died – Álvaro adds – I received the sad news that Rogelio Villarreal had also died of a heart attack. Rogelio was a theater director and was director of Extension and Culture at the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, one of the main jazz broadcasters in Monterrey. Fate can hit you twice in one day. “

