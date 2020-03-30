The Dallas Mavereicks star, Slovenian Luka Doncic showed his admiration and respect for the Juventus star and former Madri playerd, Cristiano Ronaldo, in a conversation with a legendary Dallas player, and great soccer lover, Steve Nash.

“The day I met Cristiano Ronaldo I couldn’t even speak,” he explained to Nash. in a relaxed, face-to-face chat. “I was 16 when I met him and he was so nervous that he couldn’t even speak. I didn’t say anything to him. Now I would ask him to let me take a ride in one of his cars,” said the Texan team guard.

When choosing the best player in the world, he has no doubt. “Cristiano Ronaldo. Without a doubt and always from Real Madrid. I’ve always seen their games and I’ve always liked it, “said Doncic.

Started from forward

The Mavs player He explained that he made his first steps in football as a striker, like his star in the era of Real Madrid player. It was a kind of Ibrahimovic. “

Nash posed a challenge to Doncic: overcome the 96 touches of the head that he achieved together with Antetokounmpo a year before. Did they succeed?

