The day he left there were no more excuses to continue suffering, I always thought losing it would be the worst thing, that I didn’t want to be more in a divorce statistic, but then I was born again, I was again and I understood that happiness is a decision, not a person.

My story is like that of many, you fall in love, you have a beautiful courtship, a dream wedding, children who are not perfect but you love them more than anything. I thought everything was fine but at some point along the way something was broken … or it was always broken and I didn’t want to see it.

Long after, I realized that the signs were there, but I always minimized them, I always said that we all had a bad day, that it was normal because he had a difficult life, that he worked so hard to take care of our family that that’s why he was always tired and in a bad mood.

The sad thing was that this became a habit, He tried not to contradict him so that my children respected him and he always spoke wonders of our family, from the door out we were an exemplary family, but inside we were very far from being so love does not live on appearances, lies, masks, without honesty it dies.

He worked more and more, he was late, I did not even feel when he got into the sheets, but I did not like to ask, I tried to respect everything and I thought not to overwhelm him with my things because who knows how long he lived outside.

A while I endured, but later I did not like it and when I confronted him he did not want to speak, she told me that I was crazy, that my friends filled my head with ideas, that nothing was happening, but I felt that something was missing and that we could not continue like this. At the same time, I was afraid that he would leave, that my children saw me as bad and responsible for destroying the home.

I found foreign lipstick on his shirt and a perfume that was not mine, receipts from dinners, hotels and I was even sick to see him, but what would a woman do alone? Sure life would be more complicated and there was no one who told me that this happened in all marriages, but the doubt was still in my head, was I doing the right thing? Did we deserve more?

And then he left

One day he came home from work, I was telling him about a problem at school with one of the children and he simply said that he had to leave, that the house was suffocating him and that he could no longer continue like this, he demanded a thousand things from meAs if he had saved them and they turned into an avalanche that devastated everything he promised.

I asked him not to leave, to think about the children, but then I thought about it, What if I caught something? What if he treated us badly later? I mean to be the revenge of his disappointment with life. He criticized my way of being, my personal arrangement, even though I always tried to please him.

I just kept quiet and watched him desperately packing his bags. The worst day of my life had arrived and my future was uncertain. When he left, the children closed themselves to tears, I wanted to feel sad but it was more that feeling of uncertainty.

Surprisingly everything changed. Living is the desire to please him filled me with power, choosing what I wanted, doing different things with the children, we even became closer. I didn’t want to ask about him, I just tried to run the party in peace because he would always be the father of my children.

It changed my way of being and I relaxed, I had fun, I had time for myself again and yes, I truly understood that happiness is not a person but a decision, that We are not here to please anyone but ourselves because that is how we love each other and that is how we understand that those who hurt us do so as a reflection of what they do not know how to feel.

The day he left there were no more excuses to continue pretending something that was not, a fake family or a perfect husband, everyone’s suffering is over because freedom allowed us to recognize ourselves and even made us better. I write this letter so you never doubt your self-love and so you know that There can always be a better life if you choose it.

