The Mazda BT-50 finally introduced itself by revealing its new design and positioning itself as a worthy competitor to the Mitsubishi L200, Toyota Hilux, Nissan NP300 and Ford Ranger.

The wait is over and we can finally find out what the redesign of the new Mazda BT-50 2021, the pick-up of Mazda that was born as a vehicle derived from the Ford Ranger, and which now takes the platform of the Isuzu D-Max and to dress in elegance, roughness and modernity.

Mazda managed to adapt its famous KODO design to the segment of the pick-ups, turning the BT-50 in one more member of the range sporting a front very similar to that of a CX-9, with a huge grille and the integration of the LED headlights.

Although Mazda has not disclosed much technical data on the performance of the revamped pick-up, it shared that the BT-50 has a load capacity of over a ton and that its towing capacity is around 3,500 kg.

Inside it is possible to see a revolutionary design with two-tone upholstery, soft materials on doors and center console, as well as its own steering wheel. Mazda.

Mazda BT-50 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Mazda Australia.

According to the Motorpasión portal, the Mazda pick-up can be equipped with infotainment with a touch screen, compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, smart key, color display for the trip computer, heated seats, adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency brake, blind spot monitor, lane keeping assistant and more.

The Mazda BT-50 It will not only share the chassis of the Isuzu D-Max, but also a 3.0-liter turbodiesel engine capable of generating 188 hp and 332 pound-feet. It is available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission, as well as rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (plug-in) with a differential capable of helping you move easily off the road.

Australia will be the first market to receive the new Mazda BT-50, and its sale will begin to be made from the second semester of this year. Its commercialization is planned in markets of South Asia, certain countries in Africa and also a few in Latin America, however Mexico is not considered as a destination at the moment.

**********

It may interest you.