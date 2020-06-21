On Thursday September 30, 1948 Eva Perón visited the city of Rosario for the second time. On behalf of her husband Juan Domingo Perón, she went to lead an act with the railway workers, which took place in the warehouses of the local port.

On March 1 the railways had been nationalized, in the elections of the union of the Railway Union Pablo Carnero López had been elected, who responded to the president’s wife. Evita -who had presided over its foundation since June 19- was accompanied by Lieutenant Colonel Juan Francisco Castro, in charge of the National Secretariat of Transportation and who, from the Constitution passed in 1949, would rise to the rank of ministry .

After a lunch with the railwaymen of the port of Rosario, in which the governors of Buenos Aires and Santa Fe, Domingo Mercante and Waldino Suárez, respectively, participated –« A moment of joy »Evita described it, gave a fiery speech, broadcast by Radio del Estado and by local radio stations in the city.

His virulence had increased because days ago the government had denounced the existence of a plot to attack the President and his wife when they attended the Teatro Colón evening on October 12.

They accused the meat unionist Cipriano Reyes, the engine of October 17, 1945 and one of the leaders of the Labor Party that had brought Perón as a candidate for president. When the President announced in 1946 that all the political groups that had supported him would merge into the Single Party of the Revolution, Reyes and the Labor Party opposed and tried to maintain his identity. They were convinced that they had been the only doctrinal contribution of that Peronism in formation, and they had plans for the future. They were persecuted and the one who had the worst time was Reyes himself.

Walter Beveraggi Allende, vice president of the Labor Party, Luis García Velloso, two military chaplains and even an official from the US embassy, ​​John Griffith, who was no longer in the country, would also take part in the alleged attack. Reyes ended up incarcerated, where he was tortured, and would be pardoned in 1955.

« For four girls they want to murder the leader of the workers, » denounced Evita. « Argentine railwaymen », you can rest easy while General Perón rules the destinies of the Homeland. And if General Perón was ever in danger, each Argentine would go out to fight and die if necessary to drown that danger. «

Then he warned: “But we must not go to fight unless at this time until the order is given; but each shirtless person, anyone who speaks ill of Perón, must break a bottle in the head or the head, if necessary ”.

« Don’t you see that it is the forces of evil that are acting? Do you not see that we are the people who want to rise again and want to take the banner of social justice, sovereignty and economic independence? Do you not see that the oligarchs do not want the constitutional reform to be reformed because they know that the rights of the worker will be put into it and all the conquests that Perón gave to the working people will be consolidated? ”

Evita summoned the people to vote « To defeat the oligarchy » in the elections of December 5 of that year, in which they would elect conventional constituents. Likewise, he called them to the act of October 17 to “tell Perón present in the historic plaza of May. « He’ll get it! He’ll get it! »the crowd replied in unison.

Fired speeches were, in Evita, currency. A few days before, continuing with the attempted attack, he expressed that « … just as General Perón tells them to have peace of mind and to trust in justice, I am only the most humble collaborator of General Perón, I tell them that have peace of mind, that you fulfill once again the slogan of the leader. But also know that if they do not obey the Argentine slogan, which is to fight for a free, just and sovereign Argentina, the people may one day take justice into their hands. «

When in the Plaza de Mayo on September 23, 1947 she defended the feminine vote project, she said that “… we have, my sisters, a high mission to fulfill in the years to come. Fight for peace. But the fight for peace is also a war. A war declared and without quarter against the privileges of the parasites that try to return to negotiate our patrimony of Argentineans«

In his last public speech, on May 1, 1952, on Labor Day, he warned from the balcony of the Casa Rosada: « I ask God not to allow these fools to raise their hands against Perón, because cool of that day. That day, my general, I will go out with the working people, I will go out with the women of the town, I will go out with the shirtless of the Homeland, so as not to leave any non-Peronist brick standing. Because we are never going to be crushed by the oligarchic and treacherous boot of the vendetria who have exploited the working class; we are never going to let ourselves be exploited by those who, sold for four coins, serve their masters in foreign metropolises and deliver the people of their homeland with the same tranquility with which they have sold the country and their consciences ”.

As of that year, the government would exalt the dates of May 1 and October 17 and it was around this time that the phrase « Perón meets, Evita dignifies » would be coined. But that is another story.