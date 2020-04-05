It was mid 1995 and Cristian González He was just a promising midfielder from Rosario Central, one of the most outstanding youngsters in Argentine football. His name was a temptation in the pass market, to such an extent that the Real Madrid She peeked at him and sped up to get her contract. The Spanish had everything closed, but the interference was not expected by Diego Armando Maradona.

At that time, Diez was going through the last months of his suspension for doping in the 1994 World Cup and was preparing to return as a player in Boca, with the hope of putting together a Dream Team. “They tell me: ‘Listen to me one thing, Diego called you’. Diego is Diego, there is no other, he has no surname. I replied: “Yes and Mommy Susana.” No, Diego really called you to stay and in half an hour he calls you again. Well I believe you. I with 20 years … “, Kily recalled what happened.

“At that moment, the phone rings, my old man answers:” Hello, Dieguito! “. The body to me … I couldn’t believe it. I grab the phone: Hi Kilito, how are you doing? Listen to me one thing, Don’t you want to come to Boca with Cani, with Mono, with Beto, with Manteca, with Blas? ‘. He starts throwing me the names that were in that Boca. Of course, for me one of the best football of the 80’s litter that the teams kept and played the gold cup, that one saw on TV “, explained the current coach of the Rosario Central reserve in dialogue with the online cycle I uploaded that I take you from the journalist Julio Pavoni.

The Merengue was tactically commanded by Jorge Valdano, who was seconded by Ángel Cappa: the idea was to pay around a million dollars for the young Argentine midfielder and shoot him on the filial team.

“And I say, yes, why not? They have sent a signed pre contract with Real Madrid. But, here is the question: I did not know what Real Madrid was. You are going to tell me, stop fucking around, but there was not what there is today that you can see German, French, Mexican football. There was not. I had the 3 and 5 of Rosario by miracle and did not know what Madrid was. I said I’m not leaving, I’m not leaving. They brought me to Buenos Aires, they installed me in a hotel, I came with my old man. Two days incommunicado. Locked up, hidden from the press. Conclusion: Kily González to AFA to sign contract with Boca”, Concluded his story.

Finally, he remained in Boca for just a handful of matches and emigrated to Spanish football but to put on the Saragossa. After showing a high level, he made the jump to Valencia to be part of a memorable time of that institution where they achieved the title of the Spanish League and the local Super Cup. He finished his European stage with the Inter Italia shirt and returned to Rosario Central where he spent four seasons with a brief interim step by San Lorenzo.