The actor Chris Hemsworth has taken advantage of his most recent conversation with the magazine People to reveal a fun anecdote from the day he finally fulfilled his dream of personally meeting his idol Brad Pitt, with which he coincided last year in the film’s premiere angelina ‘Once upon a time in Hollywood’: the tape Quentin Tarantino than she gave Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband his first Oscar.

As soon as they met face to face, Brad tried to shake her hand before exchanging several words of courtesy., but the truth is that the protagonist of the saga ‘Thor’, whose face is also associated with blockbusters, she threw herself directly into his arms as if it were any enthusiastic fan and to make the gesture much more personal.

The also husband of Elsa Pataky came to think for a moment that the security team of your interlocutor would be on you to avoid hypothetical aggression. Nothing is further from reality, since both the artist and his bodyguards reacted amused to the spontaneity and naturalness exhibited by the friendly artist.

“He was as wonderful and polite as I had hoped he would be. He opted for a handshake, but I went straight for the hug, and he didn’t mind. No one from his team attacked me or anything like that happened. It was a wonderful moment ”, explained the extroverted interpreter, who comes with a dropper to The Angels since, six years ago, he established his habitual residence in his Australia native.

“I think when you end up saturated with so much work, that environment [el de Hollywood] it leads you to lose perspective of what is truly important. All the conversations revolve around the industry, you do not stop seeing movie posters and references to work, “acknowledged the famous artist, father of three children with the madrilenian, in earlier statements.

