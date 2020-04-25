Eric Cantona is a unique character in our football. Unclassifiable. Lionel Charbonnier proved it again in After Foot this Friday night on RMC, reporting the crazy story of a summer tour in Poland that could have turned into drama. Auxerre moved there in the late 1980s to play a friendly tournament, “the first to be televised in Poland”. “It was imperative that the local team go to the television finals,” he recalled of the meeting.

Auxerre then leads 1-0, but the referee whistles “an imaginary penalty”, according to the account given by Lionel Charbonnier. Once the sentence has been executed, the two teams are 1-1, forced to decide after the penalty shootout. “Canto is very upset,” continued Charbonnier. “There were scuffles with the referee. The cameras returned to the field to film more closely. Canto lowered his pants in front of the camera to show him his ass.” Guy Roux would have intervened to smooth out the tensions between the players in this match.

A handful of dollars or life

Then comes the famous penalty shootout. A very catchy song sounds in an extremely noisy room. “Canto starts dancing, jumping from one foot to the other, arms in the air, resumes Charbonnier. And he goes like that, from the midfield, to take his penalty, it takes a terrible hatred for the players. He takes 20m of momentum, everyone expects him to put a satchel. But he puts a little dive. He scores the goal and goes to the grandstand. He starts dancing again in front of all Poles. He is alone against everyone. ” A raw egg falls on his head.

Cantona disappears on the way to the locker room, his teammates and his coach have no idea where he may be. A deafening noise echoes over their heads, which announces nothing good. “Canto had gone to find the guy, alone against all the Poles, swears Charbonnier. He escaped because he had a few dollars left in his pocket. He was the one who told us, the poor man: ‘ They were choking me, I just had time to take the dollars and throw them up in the air. “They dropped him to pick up the dollars and he escaped.”

Guy Roux has already delivered his own version of the facts

A story in every respect identical was told in the biography of the terrible child in French football, entitled: “Cantona, the rebel who wanted to be king” (Philippe Auclair, editions of Le midi). When questioned by the author of this book, Guy Roux gives his own version of the facts.

“Auxerre took part in a tournament in Mielec, in the south-east of Poland. Cantona delights the audience with a scissors recovery, then a magnificent goal … But people do not appreciate, far from it. we go back to the locker room, a guy throws an egg on Cantona’s thigh. He’s going crazy, I’m trying to hold him back. Nothing to do. It’s like water skiing behind a racing boat. Eric climbs the platform at looking for the type and I say to myself, ‘As long as the other is hiding somewhere.’ I then said to him: ‘Eric, if you touch him, we’re in Poland, with the Communists, you’re going to take ten years and I can’t get you out of there.’ Bernard Ferrer shouted: ‘Think of Isabelle!’ There we found ourselves among all these Polish miners, guys who went down 2,000 meters underground every day. But Eric never found his egg thrower, and we were saved. “