Microsoft has just announced that they are already putting the finishing touches on the next version of Windows 10, that is, the May 2020 update, also known as Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 20H1 or 2004.

A group of Insiders who are in the preview ring will be receiving what would be the final build, before the official launch for all users next May. This is a relatively minor update in features, though packed with optimizations and bug fixes. Nevertheless, one of its most striking novelties, or perhaps the most striking has to do with Linux.

This next update of Windows 10 will bring some news with Cortana, some improvements in the search, the system reset from the cloud, several details that improve the quality of life of the system at the level of task management, login, device settings and more. The list is quite long, but everything seems minor when we compare it with the Linux theme.

The Windows subsystem for Linux, part II

The new Windows 10 terminal that lets you open tabs according to environments

Recently Microsoft built its own Linux kernel, something completely unimaginable a few years ago. It is a custom kernel and specially created to integrate it with Windows 10. This is something we have known since May 2019, but it will only be with the Windows 10 May 2020 Update that it becomes part of the system that all users use.

While the first Windows subsystem for Linux (WSL) allows you to install environments that look and behave like Linux within Windows, WSL 2 is Linux within Windows. It is a complete kernel.

Windows 10 now has its own full Linux kernel to be updated through Windows Update

Accessing Linux files from Windows Explorer

While it is still a virtualization experience, it is not a traditional one. It is neither isolated, nor does it consume many resources, nor does it take long to load. WSL 2 uses a completely different architecture than the first WSL, one that yes it uses a real Linux kernel.

Developers who take advantage of this can even access Linux file system from Windows 10 file explorer, as if it were the same environment. Everything was optimized to consume the least amount of resources possible, so that this non-traditional virtual machine is managed and runs in the background.

WSL even has support for ARM64 devices already. Microsoft has promised update this kernel through Windows UpdateYes, a Linux kernel that is downloaded via Windows Update. In addition, the kernel will be open source and any developer will be able to create their own or contribute changes to it.

Windows 10 20H1: the day came when Linux is the most important feature of a new version of Windows

