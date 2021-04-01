The day Blair Waldorf and Seth Cohen fell in love

He kept “bumping” into her two or three times. But Meester and Brody’s love story wouldn’t begin until many years after that. The actors finally they worked together on the movie The Oranges in 2011. At the time, Leighton was about to say goodbye to Blair Waldorf.

“We made this movie together,” he said. “I was dating someone at the time … So we met through mutual work friends from time to time. And then we didn’t get together about a year after that movie, when i was single“.

Leighton Meester and Adam Brody in 2014. (Mike Coppola)

“I was very attracted from the jump. It is a heavenly creature, “he said.” I thought it was beautiful. And even when we made the movie, there was chemistry there, but I was dating someone. But he had no idea if he was a good person or not. And in fact, i assumed probably not It was during the first few years that I didn’t meet her, just because, i don’t know gossip girl“.