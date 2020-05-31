The Italian Atalanta coach, Gian Piero GasperiniHe admitted that he was ill on the day of the Champions League match against Valencia at Mestalla and that it worsened on his return to Italy.

“A few days ago they did the tests that confirmed that I had the disease (COVID-19). I remember that the day before the Valencia game I was sick. In the afternoon, worse. And when we returned to Italy I felt like I was in pieces”, exposed Gasperini in an interview published this Sunday by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Atalanta coach assured that “I was fatal” during the meeting. “I had a bad face on the bench. It was March 10 and the next two nights I hardly slept. I felt like I was in pieces and every two minutes an ambulance passed by, it seemed like war. I thought: if I go to the hospital, what will happen to me?” Gasperini said.

He also recognized that he lost his sense of taste and smell and he even feared for his life. Ten days ago he learned from a test that he had passed COVID-19.

Despite having suffered the disease in the first person, Gasperini was in favor of resuming the competition.

“Some believe that returning to the field is immoral after what has happened and at the risk of it happening again. But it is the only way to return to normality,” he said.

