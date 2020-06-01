Lance Armstrong reviewed in the second part of the documentary about his figure in the ESPN serial 30×30 the shadows of his career in the professional peloton and his relationship with the world of doping, which made him lose the seven Tour de France he had conquered.

During his time as a runner, Armstrong starred in some revenge against rivals who had attacked him or his surroundings, and some of these ‘vendettas’ took place in public.

The most outstanding took place during the eighteenth stage of the 2004 Tour de France, when Lance Armstrong, then wearing the yellow leader’s jersey, went in search of an escape in which the Italian Filippo Simeoni was, who then ran in the ranks of the Domina Vacanze. After Armstrong arrived, he returned to the peloton, patting him on the back to make him understand that he wasn’t going to let him out.

The reason for this persecution was that two years earlier, in 2002, Simeoni accused Dr. Ferrari, then Armstrong’s doctor, and the Texan cyclist, of doping. Some accusations that Armstrong denied.

In the documentary, Simeoni himself related what Armstrong said after that complaint. “Armstrong said to me, ‘You have made a big mistake, you should not have testified against Dr. Ferrari and especially by suing me for defamation. I have no problems, I have time, money and I can destroy you whenever I want.’ I tried to get out but Armstrong told me that the platoon would not budge unless he did. I slowed down out of respect for the rest of the riders. They didn’t have to worry about someone like me. “

An action that even his former colleagues in the US Postal failed to understand, as Jonathan Vaughters explained. “Lance chased him with a thirst for revenge. He fell behind him when he caught him and mocked him. When Armstrong and Simeone returned to the platoon, Lance looked at the camera and made the gesture of closing his mouth. You can’t be more evil than that”.

An action that Armstrong repented in 2013, as the Texan confessed. “A champion cannot lower himself to that level. I had to ask his forgiveness. I did it in 2013, nine years later and he told me ‘for nine years my life has been associated with you’. Simeoni was an Italian champion who won several races but only is remembered for that episode. So I learned the lesson and said to myself, ‘Okay, what you thought was bad turned out to be much worse.’ “Nine years later, after Armstrong’s doping confession to Oprah Winfrey, Simeoni was the one who closed Armstrong’s mouth, although the Italian said in a recent interview that he has no resentment: “He deserves a second chance.”