The day Alex Rodríguez made Jennifer Lopez cry

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announced the end of their relationship and remind us that love in Hollywood never has a happy ending.

The renowned singer and baseball star exclusively announced to the Today television show that they are no longer a couple but that they are still best friends.

After several rumors of separation and a third discord involved, Jennifer and Alex shared a statement confirming the end of their relationship but the continuation of their friendship.

Madison LeCroy the third in contention between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

“We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thanks to everyone who has sent kind words and support. “

Although her announcement neither confirms nor denies rumors of Alex’s infidelity, a source close to the singer told E !: “Jennifer’s longtime friends had warned her that A. Rod was not a good type and that he was using it to clean up his image after his many infidelity scandals “

Based on the photograph taken in January 2020, where Jennifer can be seen crying in the car with a disgusted face and Alex showing her mobile and giving what appears to be an explanation, we can think that the conflict between the two takes longer than we imagine.

But the question now is who is crying to whom? The last photo of the couple together was in mid-March when Alex traveled to the Dominican Republic to make his last attempt to get Jennifer back and apparently failed.

This isn’t Jennifer’s first big media break. It is worth noting that the Bronx diva overcame not only the divorce of her great love and father of her children, Marc Anthony, but was also able to recover after the breakup in 2004 with Ben Affleck, who recently revealed that media pressure was one of the main factors that led them to separate.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: story of an unfinished romance

Far from being bitter, the 51-year-old actress shared on Instagram a photo session she did for Instyle magazine where she could be seen smiling but without her $ 1 million dollar engagement ring.

Will Jennifer and Alex have a second round?