At 9:02 am on Saturday, May 18, 2019, the political bomb of the year arrived.. In post form, unusual by day and time. Cristina Kirchner , the same that three weeks had surprised with his book “Sincerely” that nobody expected, wrote in his networks: “In the Week of May, reflections and decisions”. There was a link to a YouTube video that was almost 13 minutes long. Synthesis was never his thing.

“I have asked Alberto Fernández to lead the formula that we will integrate together, he as a candidate for president and I as a candidate for vice,” reads the then senator with a file image, from nine days before, of what would be the formula of the Front of All.

In the absence of other more recent footage, the filmmaker Tristán Bauer, who edited the now famous video, appealed to Cristina for a walk through the halls of the Book Fair in which her former Chief of Staff approached him. Camera in hand and moved, slowed down to extend the moment while the text that the former president herself wrote a day before lasts.

Picture is May 9, When society was shocked by the morning attack on deputy Héctor Olivares that would end up costing him his life, in a massive presentation of the bestseller in La Rural, the former Head of State revealed: “I want to thank whoever gave me the idea to write a book, who is there in the front row, is Alberto Fernández “.

With the public compliment his actions skyrocketed. Eduardo Valdés, a mutual friend of both, risked with a smile at the end of the event: “We already have the Vice”. Nor did he suspect that the pairing could turn out to be the other way around.

After years of estrangement, after asking him to resign in 2008 in the fight with the field, Cristina Kirchner was reunited with Fernández, who had come from being campaign manager for Florencio Randazzo in 2017, your opponent to the Buenos Aires Senate. After reconciliation, his former official repeated the role he had assumed with Néstor Kirchner in 2002: bringing other leaders to the Patria Institute, disenchanted like him with the latest Christianity.

It was Wednesday the 15th when the former senator called him, while he was teaching at the UBA, To summon him to his Recoleta department. There he said that he would be the candidate. It did not seem like a good idea, as he later recounted, and he asked Cristina Kirchner to reflect. The countdown began.

48 hours passed in which he did not change his mind and began editing the video in the Homeland. On Friday 17, with Máximo Kirchner, Fernández had lunch with Buenos Aires mayors who tried to remove, without success, if Cristina would be a candidate. With Monday’s newspaper, in this case on Sunday, that postcard would be prescient.

At that point, Fernández had only told his partner Fabiola Yáñez and his son Estanislao. Throughout the morning, the former Christian official Bauer and a minimum team of five people worked on the edition with the text recorded by Cristina Kirchner. Surprise depended on the rush, a political strategy factor K in his DNA, reused even weeks before in the book’s announcement: the longer it took, the more chances there would be of leaking.

Before 9:00, they sent Cristina Kirchner the finished material for the final guarantee. It went up almost immediately. The press team forwarded the tweet without clarification. Today they are still surprising because TV channels took about half an hour to report the double news: the first was A24.

“They called us journalists and asked us if it was confirmed. Look: she is confirming it,” they laugh at a distance in the Homeland. Happens that Just after almost two minutes, with a previous fade to black, the former president reveals the definition, which after all was promised by the title of the video. A clue leaves before, when he appeals to the Peronist apothegm of “First the Homeland, then the movement and, finally, the men”. “A woman. Let me just for a moment, a little feminist humor,” corrects the current Vice President.

The news generated a domino effect. First during the morning Pre-candidates from the space that until then traveled the country, such as Agustín Rossi or Felipe Solá, were downloaded. Daniel Scioli stretched his resignation a few weeks. And at noon the endorsements, also 2.0, would come from the PJ governors. “I have respect for Alberto,” Sergio Massa reacted. The Front of All began to beat.

