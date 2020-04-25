Gathered at the Alvorada Palace this Saturday morning, this Saturday, 25, after the troubled departure of Sérgio Moro from the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, receives the view of a series of allies at his residence.

One of the first to arrive at the site, without speaking to the press, was Congressman Otoni de Paula (PSC-RJ), one of Bolsonaro’s greatest defenders in the plenary of the Chamber. Then came the minister of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Jorge Antônio de Oliveira Francisco. He is one of those quoted to take over the chair left by Moro.

The secretary of land affairs of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nabhan Garcia, arrived walking to Alvorada in the company of the secretary of the Special Secretariat of Social Communication, Fábio Wajngarten, but when approaching the gate, they hitchhiked in another car that entered the president’s residence of the Republic. It was not possible to identify the passenger of that vehicle.

The general, chief minister of the Institutional Security Office (GSI), also arrived without speaking to the press.

Former judge of Operation Lava Jato Sérgio Moro resigned from the Ministry of Justice on Friday, 24. He announced his departure from the Bolsonaro government in a statement.

In his speech, Moro accused President Jair Bolsonaro of trying to politically interfere in the command of the Federal Police to gain access to classified information and intelligence reports.

In the afternoon, President Jair Bolsonaro rebutted the accusations of the former Minister of Justice and said that Moro conditioned the exchange of Maurício Valeixo in the directorate-general of the Federal Police to the appointment to the Supreme Federal Court (STF). The former minister denies it.

Earlier, Bolsonaro posted on Twitter a photo in which he appears embracing former minister Sérgio Moro.

In the image, a text highlights the president’s support during the period when the journalistic website The Intercept made complaints against Moro, called “VazaJato”. At the time, the publication showed several messages exchanged between the then judge and the team investigating Operation Car Wash.

