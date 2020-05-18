Leonel Gancedo, former River soccer player, recalled his time at the Millionaire during 1996-2000 and told details of the day that he met Ramón Díaz, who was his coach, ahead of the entire campus.

“One day I crossed paths with Ramón and raised him in front of the whole group why he put me on and took me off all the time without much explanation. He played two games well and we won, and the third time he took me out and that way we lost, and I couldn’t understand it, “said Pipa, in dialogue with La Página Millonario.

After that fight with Ramón, Gancedo was able to consolidate in the first team and got seven titles with the River shirt. The most important was the 1996 Copa Libertadores, which gave them the chance to face Juventus, in an Intercontinental Cup that will be remembered for the suspicion of doping on the players of the Italian team.

“It is always said that titles are won on the field, but when you do it in a good way. I think it even came out in a study that the Juventus players were not well, with some things they did not do well. And if that was discovered they should to have given the title to River. They had great footballers themselves at the time, but their eyes were out of sight and it is terrible to see how they ran everywhere. Crazy thing, they were planes“Gancedo recalled of that match.

Lastly, he analyzed his good footballing moments at the River de Ramón: “All footballers need time and continuity to develop better, the rotation does not add up because the player wants to always play and thus does not enjoy it. After the last two years he put me all the games and was one of the benchmarks, that’s why I found my best level in all aspects of the game“, Hill.

.