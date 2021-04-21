The DAX loses some bellows after exceeding 15,500 points

Finally on Friday it broke the side to the upside and attacked the area of ​​15,500 points, a round number, an important psychological level, it surpassed it during moments of the session but did not manage to close above it and from there, we have started a corrective process, which could continue in the next sessions.

For now, it is true that It has not lost the support of last week, the 15,145 points, nor the bullish guideline of the channel that guides prices since last February 26oy therefore, we still have no confirmation that the correction can be accelerated, so in this scenario, we have to wait and see.

If it loses this support of 15,145 points, a bearish divergence would be activated and it could go in search of the previous resistance that would now be the first support, 14,800 points.

If, on the other hand, it continues to consolidate laterally in the next few days without losing support and the indicators cross us to the upside, the danger would clear up, we could think positively again.

At the sectoral level within the German market, the strongest in order are: media, chemicals, transport and logistics, industrial, financial services (including real estate) and automobile.

As to the strength of stocks, now stand out Linde, Deutsche Post, Merck, Siemens and Daimler. They should be analyzed separately to see if they are close to correcting or not, or if they can still have a good entry point.

Dax technical analysis by IG

What does IG’s customer positioning tell us?

This week we have 19.39% of long positions compared to 80.61% of short positions, These have been increased compared to last week, the positioning is still very bearish, which by contrary sentiment law, translates into greater chances of increases for the German index. We will see if this makes the supports hold. In any case, if the support indicated above were to lose and the channel’s bullish guideline would have to take the correction as the most likely scenario, but for now, as there is nothing confirmed and the positioning is very bearish, the risk is reduced.

Read more

The ratio of short to long trades is 4.16 to 1.

Positioning of IG clients

How to trade on the DAX?

With the Turbo24 we can adapt the leverage of our operations and be covered in market gaps. In addition, the Turbo24 do not have commissions and it is a product that is quoted in a 24-hour market, having the advantage that, if there are increases in volatility when the market is closed that activate our knockout, the operation does not close. This implies that, if the cash market opens in favor of our direction, we will continue to be inside and we could continue to obtain benefits. If, on the contrary, when the market opens it does so at a price equal to or higher than our knockout price, the maximum loss is guaranteed to that amount initially deposited, so we would be covered against market gaps.