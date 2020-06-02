This firmness of the general market thanks to the stimuli of the central banks and also to the greater optimism derived from the reopening of the economies and their incidence in a hypothetical early recovery of the profits of the companies, now places the DAX at a very important level , the long-term moving average, which stands at around 12,100 points. This resistance is not usually easily overcome the first time, which usually entails corrections back to it in the form of pullback.

However, if you look at the American markets like the Nasdaq or the S&P 500These lap movements after exceeding the average have been very short in time and this is something that could also occur in the German index.

We have been analyzing in the previous weeks the state of sentiment of retail investors within IG, data that can be fairly correctly extrapolated to the general market outside the broker I represent. During these last weeks, the positioning of investors in the DAX had been very bearish, coinciding with the entire rise, which could make us think that probably as the market rises, the position could rotate from bearish to bullish.

However, This week we have a ratio of shorts to longs of 1.74 to 1, which is even higher than the one we had the week before, a track that makes me continue to be optimistic about the increases in the German market. We can see that 29% of the positions are bullish, compared to 71% that are bearish.

Last week we were talking about stocks that were restructuring higher. Adidas, was trading at 229 euros and we indicated that it was quite likely to continue with the rebound for the second bullish momentum until 243.95. The maximum for today’s session was 243.20 euros, which is why it is getting closer to meeting this potential target of around 6.5%.

We also analyze EON, which despite having suffered a strong bear market gap in the session on Friday, has still activated a second bullish momentum, targeting 10.50 euros as the most likely scenario.

In the case of Infineon, which is still a strong value, we were commenting that it could not hurt a break after completing three impulses, to gather strength. We will see if it ends up completing a “V” turn, which is still the a priori scenario, most likely, as long as it does not lose the support of 16.50 euros.

Another analysis we did was that of Lufthansa, indicating that it had confirmed a double-bottom figure with the break of the maximum between minimums and that as long as it did not lose 7.12 euros it was the most likely scenario, this scenario would still be in force.

In general, a clear improvement is being seen in the values ​​that are part of the index and that is good news.

