The DAX attacks the resistance of 15,806 points, attention to the break

We said that the main scenario was consolidation within a bullish movement, since it has activated a theoretical objective for a lateral range break at 16,200 points.

Well, today we can say that there is nothing new under the sun, the situation is the same, it is true that it is now trading at 15,779.7 points, with the closest resistance at 15 806 points (maximum of June 14) .

But the truth is that it remains to confirm the continuation of the rise with a daily close above that level.

We said last week that investors were aware of the macroeconomic data, seeing that economic growth begins to decelerate, however, today we have seen an increase in the inflation data in the US above what is expected.

Until now, investors have not wanted to sell their positions because the stimulus is still in place, while the market continues to have gasoline.

Everyone is waiting until August to see if the Fed really makes a decision at the Jackson Hole central bankers event on when to start tapering.

At the moment, there is no news about it, which makes investors calm. This Friday we have derivatives maturities and normally once that appointment arrives, a lateral-bearish seasonal period begins until October.

It should not be this year, but it is important to keep it in mind.

The trend is upward with activated targets, so the predisposition should be positive as long as it does not lose 14,814 points, a level that is very far at the moment. We cannot rule out that it continues to move in range, to break the range it has to exceed 15,806 points.

At the sectoral level within the German market, the strongest in order are: consumer cyclical, telecommunications, media, financial services, chemicals, pharmaceuticals and health care.

As for the strength of the shares within the DAX, now stands out: Deutsche Telekom, Adidas, Merck and Deutsche Post.

What does IG’s customer positioning tell us?

This week we have 23.18% long positions versus 76.82% short positions. The short-to-long ratio is 3.33 to 1, up from 2.20 to 1 last week.

The number of traders with net long positions is 3.51% lower than yesterday and 44.15% lower than last week, while the number of traders with net short positions is 18.01% higher than yesterday and 53.44% higher than last week.

The fact that traders are net short suggests that DAX prices may continue to rise.

We generally take a view contrary to crowd sentiment, and the fact that traders are net short suggests that Germany 30 prices may continue to climb.

Traders are shorter net than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent swings gives us a bullish counter trading bias from a stronger DAX 30.

How to trade on the DAX?

With the Turbo24 we can adapt the leverage of our operations and be covered before market gaps. In addition, the Turbo24 have no commissions and it is a product that is listed on a 24-hour market, having the advantage that, if there are increases in volatility when the market is closed that trigger our knockout, the operation does not close. This implies that, if the cash market opens in favor of our direction, we will continue to be inside and we could continue to obtain benefits. If, on the contrary, when the market opens it does so at a price equal to or higher than our knockout price, the maximum loss is guaranteed to that amount initially deposited, so we would be covered against market gaps.