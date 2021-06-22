The Dax 30 holds the average of 50 sessions after the last correction

We said that while the context of continuing with stimuli, as it is at the moment, the only thing we could think about is positive, we indicated that we could channel the price of the shorter-term German index, with support in the area of ​​15,590 points and resistance at 15,875 and in case of breaking it at 16,090 before the target of 16,200.

After the more hawkish words from the Fed last week, the market became nervous and on Friday after the derivatives maturities, strong sales entered, taking the price of the index to the 50-period average.

We can say that at the moment, nothing has changed compared to last week despite this correction, DAX remains target triggered by lateral range breakout at 16,200 points.

Now, we have support at 15,278 points, the first resistance remains the same, last week’s highs at 15,760 points. We have crossed down indicators such as ‘momentum’, so it would not be ruled out to think that we can have a period of laterality with increased volatility, at least in the short term.

The week after derivatives expiration is usually statistically negative, however, from July on, seasonality becomes positive, at least during the first fortnight, although post-election years are usually also positive throughout the month, there will be to follow this very closely.

At the sectoral level within the German market, the strongest in order are: financial services, telecommunications, industrial, transport and logistics, pharmaceutical and health care and insurance.

As for the strength of the shares within the DAX, now stands out: Deutsche Telekom, Merck, Deustche Post, Daimler and BMW.

IG's customer positioning

This week we have 30.42% long positions versus 69.58% short positions, longs are slightly up from 24.13% previously.

The ratio of short to long trades is 2.29 to 1, down from 3.15 to 1 last week.

By contrary sentiment law indicates that the market could continue to have a bullish bottom, but this increase in long positions could lead to a certain laterality in the short term, so it may be more convenient to carry out very short-term operations than to generate a medium or long portfolio term right now.

