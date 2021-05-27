The Dawn of Justice. Ultimate Edition

Thanks to our friends at Warner Bros. Pictures, we have been able to analyze the definitive domestic edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the version with 182 minutes in very high definition.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Now Available on DVD, Blu-ray, Blu-Ray 3D, Ultra 4K Edition and on Digital Platforms; although only the ‘Ultimate Edition’ version contains the improved color and aspect ratio of the enlarged image, with an image quality in 4K Ultra HD. The launch serves to prepare before its continuation, Zack Snyder’s La Liga de la Justicia, which premiered successfully on Warner Bros’ streaming platform, HBO Max, is available in the Spanish physical market last March.

Directed by Zack Snyder (Army of the Dead), the film laid the foundation for creating a shared universe of DC’s most powerful superheroes. In this way, the film continued the events started by The Man of Steel, the first adventure of Henry Cavill (The Witcher) as Superman, and the screen debut of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, whose second solo feature of the superheroine, Wonder Woman 1984, we have also analyzed in Cinemascomics in its release to the domestic market in high definition.

Following Superman’s fight with General Zod (Michael Shannon), we discover that Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) was involved in the attack on Metropolis. After eighteen months, the consequences of the destruction cause the United States government to consider how to control Superman, but it also means that the lives of Bruce Wayne, Clark Kent, Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) are not the same; where they must face a new threat unleashed by the villain Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg).

The cast of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ultimate Edition is comprised of Ben Affleck (‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’), Henry Cavill (‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’), Amy Adams (‘The Woman in the Window’), Jesse Eisenberg (‘Zombieland: Kill and tops’), Gal Gadot (‘Death on the Nile’), Diane Lane (‘One of Us’), Laurence Fishburne (‘ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum ‘), Jeremy Irons (‘ Watchmen ‘), Holly Hunter (‘Mr. Mayor’), Scoot McNairy (‘A Quiet Place 2’), Callan Mulvey (‘Warcraft: Inception’), Tao Okamoto (‘Westworld’), Lauren Cohan (‘The Walking Dead’) and Michael Shannon (‘Daggers in the back’), among many others.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ultimate Edition is already in stores in domestic format in 4K Ultra HD, counting only as extras with the introduction and audio comments by director Zack Snyder (here we miss the numerous additional content that the ‘Definitive Edition’ of the movie).

Technical characteristics:

4K Ultra HD editing requires a 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR, an Ultra HD Blu-Ray player, and a High Speed ​​(Category 2) HDMI cable. Not recommended for children under 12 years of age Duration: 182 minutes approximately. 2160p High Definition 16 × 9 2.40: 1 Audio: Dolby Atmos TrueHD: English – Dolby Digital 5.1: Japanese, English descriptive audio, French, Spanish and Italian. Subtitles: Danish, English coded for the deaf, Finnish, Spanish, Polish, Korean, Italian coded for the deaf, Czech, Chinese, Cantonese, Arabic, Swedish, French, Japanese, Norwegian and Spanish.

Lastly, we hope you enjoy purchasing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Ultimate Edition, available now in stores to take home in 4K Ultra HD. In this way, you will be able to see it as many times as you want, both in the original version and in the version dubbed into Spanish.