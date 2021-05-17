The Davis Cup unfolds a controversial canvas: “In Madrid we are on the right and backhand, the Davis Cup is back”

The countdown begins for the Davis Cup by Rakuten Finals 2021, which will take place for the first time in three venues, Madrid, Innsbruck and Turn, from November 25 to December 5.

Madrid wakes up today with a canvas of almost 500 square meters in Gran Va 14 with the Davis Cup as a claim and that will be maintained for a period of 15 days until May 31. Everything responds to the outdoor campaign “Are you in ?.

Controversial message from the Davis Cup canvas in Madrid

You can read a sentence with a message: “In Madrid we are from the right and from the reverse. Davis Cup is back“. Right is highlighted in larger letters.” It is estimated that 75,000 vehicles and 40,000 pedestrians pass through this part of the city every day..

The last time a large canvas was unfolded in the capital of Spain, it served Joan Laporta to deliver a final electoral blow to the elections in the presence of Barcelona.

The 18 best teams in the world, divided into six groups of three in the initial phase, will once again defend their passes in search of the Silver Salad Bowl won by Sergi Bruguera’s quintet in the last edition of 2019 held at the Caja Mgica. It should be remembered that in 2020 the tournament was canceled due to the global pandemic.

This time the Madrid Arena will be the headquarters, accompanied by the Olympia-Halle in Innsbruck and the Pala Alpitour Arena in Turn. The Italian city will host the ATP Masters Cup the week before and in the same venue. The competition plans to announce its match schedule and the sale of its tickets in the coming days.