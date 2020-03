The Davis cup stands in solidarity with Madrid and advocates motto ‘Stay at home’ to protect tennis fans in the coronavirus crisis. The tournament promoted by Gerard Piqué and his company, Kosmos Tennis, released a video in which he invited Madrid residents to the event that in November, if the Covid-19 does not prevent it, it will be held at the Caja Mágica. “See you soon, Madrid”, guarantees the organization of the Davis.