The Davis Cup Finals, jointly organized by the company Kosmos Tennis and the International Tennis Federation (ITF), have released this Sunday a video of encouragement to the citizens of Madrid for its home confinement against the coronavirus.

“See you soon, Madrid” It has been the motto chosen by the Davis Cup to show such support from their social networks. “Stay home, stay safe”, the video has blurted out to the Spanish capital, host of those Finals for the end of this year.

According to the figures published this Sunday by the Ministry of Health, the Community of Madrid has registered the death by COVID-19 of 3,082 people, out of a total of 6,528 deaths throughout Spain.

