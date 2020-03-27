Your browser does not support iframes.

Just a couple of months after celebrating his 18th birthday, Paula Levy, daughter of the deceased Mariana Levy Y José María Fernández, she decided to move to Mexico City, where she lives with her older sister, Mary Levy.

The actress’s daughters have great complicity and that is why they began to write a new chapter in their lives, now as roomies, as Paula’s father revealed.

It is known that the girl changed residence in order to study at the university in the capital of that country. In an interview for the Mexican magazine Tv Notas, José María Fernández, better known as “El Pirru”, explained that the move of his baby was the reason why he did not accompany the family to their recent vacation in San Diego, California, “ I cannot go because he is with his school things, and he is also seeing where he is going to study at the university, in Mexico City; in fact, he is living with his sister María ”.

On the subject of how Paula made the decision to become independent, the singer’s ex-husband Ana Barbara She expressed, “Sentiment, because although it was a topic that was already being discussed, I had to understand that she needed to start being a little more independent and that it is the law of life.”

In addition, she made it clear how the relationship with her daughter is and explained, “She is good, we are in constant communication and I know that she is fine.”

José María confessed that since they were very young, Paula and María are very close, however, for a few years they have become closer than ever.

“They have become very complicit, they have had a very close relationship for a long time, they had been going with her on weekends for a long time. Maybe, from time to time they fight, like all the brothers, but as long as the two of them endure, he is a father, ”he assured.

The truth is that, through social networks, both Paula and María have given evidence of this excellent relationship of sisters they have. Even the youngest of the Levys became the greatest inspiration for the oldest, who through her passion for photography has captured the most special postcards of her little sister.

In addition to being Maria’s pampered model, Paula is also her accomplice in life in many ways, since they have similar musical tastes and even the style of the Levy sisters is similar, confirming the influence they have between them.

Recall that in May 2019, the Mexican girls undertook a trip through the United States desert, and from there they recorded a fun video in which they appear singing the single by Ana Bárbara, “Lo Busqué”, one of the successes of her “ maye ”, as they affectionately say to the composer who both see as a mother figure, after the artist married Paula’s father, when she was just 3 years old.

Although María did not live with them, the interpreter of “Bandido” made her feel like one more daughter each time she visited them and on different occasions all the women have expressed the great love they have and the unbreakable bond that exists between them.

