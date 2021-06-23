The daughters of Jacky Bracamontes practice ‘wakesurf’ with their father

Daughters of Jacky Bracamontes they love adrenaline, just like his audacious dad, Martín Fuentes . At their young age, the girls, especially the older three, have already practiced all kinds of outdoor activities, leaving fans of the presenter perplexed. On this occasion, ‘Mini Jacky’, Carolina and Renata impressed their parents’ fans by practicing wakesurfing (a water sport in which the waves of a boat are used to surf) as if they were all professionals.

© @ mft07Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes with their five daughters: ‘Jackita’, Carolina, Renata and the twins, Emilia and Paula

Through his profile on Instagram, the race car racer boasted of the skills that the girls have gradually acquired, since from a very young age, Martín has motivated them to practice all kinds of disciplines. In his stories, Martín published a series of videos of ‘Jackita’, eight years old, and Carolina, six years old, practicing wakesurf next to him.

In a first video, ‘Jackita’ is shown on Martín’s shoulders, keeping all calm and attentive to her father’s instructions. In the second video, Carolina is seen holding Martin’s leg, balancing perfectly.

© @ mft07 ‘Renny’, aged four, also joined the adventure

Renata, four years old, also participated in this fun activity, who, after a busy day full of excitement and adrenaline, ended up exhausted and Martín Fuentes captured the right moment in which his little girl lies completely asleep.

© @ mft07 ‘Renny’, as her parents affectionately call her, was exhausted after a day full of emotion with her father and sisters