The cinemas are closed, but the VOD platforms adapt to confinement and offer films in theaters in advance a few weeks ago. An exemption from the CNC, provided for in the emergency law, makes it possible “exceptionally” to shorten the four months required between the release of a film in theaters and its exploitation on DVD or VOD. New unreleased feature films are available this week. Follow the guide.

The Willoughby Family

The second animated film produced by Netflix, The Willoughby Family is a crazy adventure comedy in the tradition of Wes Anderson and Roald Dahl. Adaptation of a famous novel by Loïs Lowry, The Willoughby Family is signed Kris Pearn, alumnus at Aardman and co-director of L’Île des Miam-nimaux: Storm of giant dumplings 2. The film follows the adventures of four children who dream of an orphan life and develop a plan to get rid of their parents. The director deploys a very impressive graphic universe which mixes 3D animation and 2D effects.

Already available on Netflix.

Out of Standards (April 25)

Oscillating between drama and lightness, Hors Normes, the latest feature film by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, is available on VOD. The duo of Intouchables and Le Sens de la fête depicts the daily life of two associations that deal with complex cases of autism in Paris and the suburbs. Released in October 2019, this film worn by Vincent Cassel, Reda Kateb and young autistic adolescents received the César des lycéens.

Available from April 25.

Daughters of Doctor March

This new adaptation of the classic American literature by Greta Gerwig should not be missed. Breaking the linear structure of Louisa May Alcott’s novel to alternate past and present, The Daughters of Doctor March is a moving film on the transition to adulthood and the regrets that accompany it. Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Louis Garrel make up part of the cast.

Available from April 29.

Cuban Network

In the tradition of his mini-series dedicated to the terrorist Carlos, the French director Olivier Assayas tells in his new film Cuban Network the true story, in the 1990s, of a group of Cubans settled in Miami who set up a network spying to infiltrate anti-Castro groups. For thriller lovers intimidated by the violence of a Tyler Rake with Chris Hemsworth.

Already available on FilmoTV, Orange and CanalVOD.

The truth

First film made in France and in French by Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda, La Vérité brings together Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke. Deneuve finds there one of his most beautiful recent roles, that of a great movie star who changes the public perception of her by publishing her memoirs.

Available from April 25 for digital purchase and from April 29 for VOD on Orange VOD, Canal VOD or MyTF1.

Meet the Malawas

If you dream of wide open spaces, this film is made for you. Rendez-vous chez les Malawas, the new film by James Huth (Brice de Nice), is a parody of the show Rendez-vous en terre inconnue bringing together Christian Clavier, Michael Youn, Ramzy Bédia and Sylvie Testud. Each embodies a fictional celebrity catapulted from the Malawas, one of the most isolated tribes in the world. The pretext for a series of burlesque gags in which Christian Clavier and company participate with delight.

Available from April 25 in digital purchase and from April 29 in VOD.

The New Wave on Netflix, but also on Arte

There is no need to have Netflix to discover the films of François Truffaut and the New Wave. Until October, Arte offers films signed by its colleagues and friends Eric Rohmer and Jacques Rivette on its site. On the program: Do not touch the ax and La Belle Noiseuse, two adaptations of Balzac by Jacques Rivette, and Ma nuit chez Maud, La Collectionneuse and Le Genou by Claire by Eric Rohmer.