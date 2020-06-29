© .

Arturo Carmona

Through their social networks, Melanie Carmona has made it clear that she is no longer a girl, but all a little woman who inherited great beauty from her famous parents, Arturo Carmona and Alicia Villarreal.

However, he recently gave a lot to talk about saying, during a question and answer session on Insta stories, that his dad: « He has to want to find a woman who really deserves it. »

This she affirmed when she was questioned about if he would like his father to rebuild his life, to which he assured that yes, that he deserves it, but that not just any woman would deserve a man as special as her beloved father.

Father and daughter have demonstrated on more than one occasion how united they are, not only in the rare photographs they upload together, but in the comments that the actor leaves his daughter.

Many of them in tone Cover yourself daughter, Specially in the most daring postcards of the young lady.

On the other hand, they also asked him if he would have liked to have a sister with a father and a mother, to which he replied no, who enjoys being an “only child”, even though she has two older half-sisters whom he also considers as his sisters.

