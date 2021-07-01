The dates of the Santander League calendar 2021

We already know the calendar of the Santander League for the 2021-2022 season. The Real spanish soccer federation (RFEF) has raffled in the Ciudad del Fútbol de las Rozas the matches corresponding to the 38 days of the highest category of our football. Football will roll again in our country from next August 13 and it will do so with the presence of the public in the stadiums.

The first day, which in principle will be played between August 13 and 16, leaves us with the following confrontations: Alavés – Real Madrid, Barcelona – Real Sociedad, Celta – Atlético de Madrid, Mallorca – Betis, Cádiz – Levante, Osasuna – Espanyol, Seville – Rayo Vallecano, Valencia – Getafe, Villarreal – Granada and Elche – Athletic.

The League champion will visit Balaídos in their first match of next season and the Real Madrid Alavés will be measured at home. The Spanish will visit Osasuna, the Lightning to Seville and the Majorca receives Betis, in the return of both to the national elite. But the match of the day, without a doubt, is the one that he will measure at the Camp Nou at Barcelona against Real society.

On the other hand, the League will end on its day 38, on May 22, with the following clashes: Alavés – Cádiz, Barcelona – Villarreal, Granada – Espanyol, Osasuna – Mallorca, Real Madrid – Betis, Real Sociedad – Atlético de Madrid, Seville – Athletic, Valencia – Celta, Rayo Vallecano – Levante and Elche – Getafe.

Thus, of the three applicants, a priori, to win the title, only the Athletic will close the course at home. It will be in Anoeta, in front of the Real society. The madridistas, meanwhile, will be measured at Betis at the Bernabéu, while the Barça receive the Villarreal. The games between Osasuna and Mallorca, Rayo-Levante or the confrontation between Elche and Getafe can be key in the fight for permanence.

The Classics, on days 10 and 29

Among the best games of the season, the two classics stand out among the Real Madrid and the Barcelona. As usual, both games will be played in November and April. The first of them will be played in the Camp Nou, on October 24, on matchday 10.

In the Santiago Bernabeu the second meeting between the two greats of our football will take place, in which a large part of their options will be played in the Santander League. It will be on March 20, a few weeks later than usual in recent years, in the match corresponding to matchday 29 of the championship.

The champion defends title against Real Madrid and Barça

Other games in which the title will be at stake will be those that measure the champion against his maximum rival. The first Madrid derby will be played on matchday 17, in the penultimate match of 2021, at the Santiago Bernabéu. The Real Madrid – Atlético de Madrid will be played on December 12, while the Atlético de Madrid – Real Madrid that will be played in the Metropolitano will be on May 8, on matchday 35, with four matchdays remaining for the championship to conclude.

They will not be the only matches that will be able to decant the League title. Another of the great confrontations will be the one that measures rojiblancos with culés. Unlike in recent seasons, this time the matches between the two will be played quite soon. The Atlético de Madrid – Barcelona will be played on matchday 8, set for October 3, while the Camp Nou match, the Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid It will be played on February 6, on matchday 23.

The Sevillian derbies, in November and February

One of the great games in our league, in which there is more color and more passion, is undoubtedly the one between the two teams from Seville. In the 21-22 season we will have to wait for matchday 13 to see the first meeting between the two. It will be a Betis – Seville, which will be played at Benito Villamarín on the weekend of November 7. The duel of the Pizjuán, the Seville – Betis, will be played on matchday 26, February 27.

Athletic and Real will play on matchday 12 and 25

Other big games in this League are those that measure the two great teams from the Basque Country. The Athletic and the Real society, accustomed to being measured in recent years in the first days of the championship, they will have to wait to see each other at the last weekend of October. It will be on matchday 12 when both teams meet in Anoeta, While on matchday 25, set for February 20, the second round match will be played, in San Mamés.

Espanyol will complicate Barcelona again

One of the derbies that was not played last year and that returns this season is the Barcelona derby. After a stint in Second Hell, the Spanish returns as champion of the silver category and with higher sights to fight for permanence. As usual, he will seek to complicate the objectives of his greatest rival, the Barça.

The first match of the Catalan derby par excellence will be played on the weekend of November 21. It will be on matchday 14 when the Barcelona – Espanyol, at the Camp Nou. On February 13, on day 23 of the championship, it will be the Catalans who travel to the RCDE Stadium, to play the Espanyol – Barcelona.