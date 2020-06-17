The UEFA confirmed this Wednesday, after the meeting of its executive committee, the dates of the new format of the Champions League, which will be settled with a final to eight in Portugal once the pending knockout stages of the round of 16 have been resolved, which remained halfway due to the coronavirus pandemic.

06/17/2020

Act at 17:36

CEST

EIGHTHS OF FINAL

Barcelona-Naples, 7-8 August

Manchester City-Real Madrid, 7-8 August

Juventus-Lyon, 7-8 August

Bayern-Chelsea, 7-8 August

FINAL ROOMS – LISBON

Wednesday August 12

Thursday August 13

Friday August 14

Saturday August 15

SEMIFINALS – LISBON

Tuesday August 18 and Wednesday August 19.

FINAL

Sunday August 23, Da Luz Stadium, Lisbon