The UEFA confirmed this Wednesday, after the meeting of its executive committee, the dates of the new format of the Champions League, which will be settled with a final to eight in Portugal once the pending knockout stages of the round of 16 have been resolved, which remained halfway due to the coronavirus pandemic.
06/17/2020
Act at 17:36
CEST
EIGHTHS OF FINAL
Barcelona-Naples, 7-8 August
Manchester City-Real Madrid, 7-8 August
Juventus-Lyon, 7-8 August
Bayern-Chelsea, 7-8 August
FINAL ROOMS – LISBON
Wednesday August 12
Thursday August 13
Friday August 14
Saturday August 15
SEMIFINALS – LISBON
Tuesday August 18 and Wednesday August 19.
FINAL
Sunday August 23, Da Luz Stadium, Lisbon