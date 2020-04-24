With the population eager to return to the streets, the hoaxes about the de-escalation of confinement, the revival of the economy and the return to the “new normal” are recurring. Every week someone jumps. Since the state of alarm for the coronavirus was decreed, calendars and tables have been happening that intended to advance the Government’s plans, and that turned out to be mere speculation.

A few days ago, images of a document with the phases of de-escalation of the state of alarm began to circulate on social networks, which is presented as the calendar that the Executive now manages. Those who disseminate them do so by attributing them to government, regional and security forces, depending on the case. The document, however, does not appear on any official website and the Ministry of Health has already openly denied that it has left its offices. It organizes a de-escalation of the alarm state in six phases, each of a different duration and restrictions.

A Madrid economist has claimed responsibility for the text, explaining that he published it on his social networks and that it was disseminated without his permission and taken out of context, as an official publication, when it is nothing more than a forecast he made in his personal capacity and according to your impressions.

In the calendar that the consultant and business advisor made, the date of April 27 appears as the one in which children and adults will be allowed to go for a walk in the open air for an hour. The Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced on April 18 a new extension of the state of alarm, until May 9. Children will be able to leave this Sunday, for one hour a day, no more than one kilometer from their home, accompanied by an adult and in groups of not more than three. What is by no means allowed is the departure of adults to play sports, since the assumptions in which the confinement can be broken, for now, will remain the same as from the beginning.

