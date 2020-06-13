Although schedules have not yet been set, Day 32 of the Santander League will be played between Friday 26 and Monday 29 June. With practically no rest, Round 33 will be played between June 30 and Thursday, July 2. Day 34, meanwhile, will take place between July 3 and Monday, July 6.

As Cope has revealed, the Matchday 32 The Santander League will start on Friday June 26 with a Sevilla – Real Valladolid at a time yet to be defined. On Saturday, Athletic – Real Mallorca, Celta de Vigo – Barcelona, ​​Osasuna – Leganés and Atlético de Madrid – Alavés will be played. Sunday will be the turn of Levante – Betis, Villarreal – Valencia, Granada – Eibar, Espanyol – Real Madrid and Getafe – Real Sociedad.

Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid will meet on Tuesday June 30

The Matchday 33 The Santander League will start on Tuesday, June 30, the date on which Leganés – Sevilla, Real Mallorca – Celta de Vigo and Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid will play, a game that could be decisive in achieving the title. On Wednesday Alavés – Granada, Valencia – Athletic, Real Valladolid – Levante and Betis – Villarreal will play. On Thursday Real Sociedad – Espanyol, Eibar – Osasuna and Real Madrid – Getafe will face each other.

The Matchday 34 The Santander League will start on Friday, July 3 with an Atlético de Madrid – Real Mallorca. Celta de Vigo – Betis, Real Valladolid – Alavés, Granada – Valencia will take place on Saturday. On Sunday, meanwhile, Athletic – Real Madrid, Osasuna – Getafe, Espanyol – Leganés, Villarreal – Barcelona, ​​Levante – Real Sociedad and Sevilla – Eibar will play.