The date to cease its production and sale is official

The history of Ford Mondeo It is one of the most successful of the American firm in Europe. The first generation came to the world in 1993 and had the difficult mission of relieve the charismatic Sierra. Furthermore, he had the privilege of being regarded as a global model, although its commercial name changed depending on the market where it was sold. However, the birth and consolidation of SUVs has caused its fall from grace.

The actual Ford mondeo broke barriers and introduced the brand to the world of hybridization. However, all the technical advances that it has had have not helped it to maintain the level of sales of years ago. For all this, the Blue Oval has not given the green light to a new generation, at least as we know it. Another detail that we did not know was the end of its production, although this secret has already been revealed.

Ford Mondeo will leave the assembly line in March 2022

According to Ford’s announcement, Mondeo assembly will come to an end in March 2022. When this moment arrives, the factory that the American firm has in Almussafes (Valencia – Spain) will stop its production line and will allocate it to other tasks. It will be then when his life history, of almost three decades, will come to an end. However, although it is a significant loss for Almussafes there are still reasons to hope.

The engine factory that they have in the same locality, will host the manufacture of a new mechanic. To be exact, from this center will come the new 2.5-liter Duratec hybrid engine. According to statements by Kieran Cahill, vice president of manufacturing for Ford of Europe …

«Today is another step in the journey of Ford electrification, providing a bridge to a future of fully electric passenger vehicles and demonstrating our ongoing commitment to our manufacturing operations in Valencia, where we have invested around 3 billion dollars since 2011 ″

The entry into production of the 2.5-liter Duratec block will take place at end of year 2022. Its manufacturing mission is to satisfy the demand of the entire European market. To do this, you will have shelter under the hood of best-selling models such as Kuga PHEV, Galaxy PHEV and S-Max PHEV. To complete the workload, the 2.0 and 2.3-liter EcoBoost engines will continue to be manufactured at the Almussafes factory.

Another of the missions that Ford Europe has entrusted to Almussafes has to do with electric mobility. As they have communicated, increase battery pack assembly capacity. Its goal is for 100% of its passenger vehicle range in Europe to be fully electric or plug-in hybrid with zero emissions capacity by mid-2026. Later in the year 2030 they would have to be fully electric.

