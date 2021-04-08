“The date of my return will mark my evolution”

The Spanish Carla Suarez, which is in the final phase of treatment against Hodgkin lymphoma who was diagnosed last September, assured that “the date of a possible return will mark the evolution of these next few weeks.”

“My priority is to be healthy, but also physically ready when entering a tournament. Professionalism is going to be above all, and that is what guides me since I have increased the intensity of training, “he said in a statement.

The Gran Canaria tennis player continues working on her attempt to return to the circuit of the WTA to put the finishing touch on his professional career, having completed his radiation therapy cycles on January 25.

Carla Suárez is currently in the final stretch of the radiotherapy, a 15-session treatment scheduled to end the week of April 19.

“I follow medical advice at all times, listening to the guidelines that mark me and following the recommendations of professionals. Fortunately, I am not having any side effects and evolution is on the right track. At a particularly difficult time, I must thank you for the great job you are doing, “he commented.

In parallel to her clinical picture, Carla Suárez is following a solid sports work plan.

He has been facing double training sessions since last March 1, with the aim of strengthening his body for the demands of professional sports.

Carla Suárez performs work on a clay court from Monday to Friday in the morning, completing between three and four weekly gym sessions in the afternoons, as explained in a statement.

”I have been active during practically the entire treatment. For a few weeks I have been following a preparation plan more focused on tennis. My wish is to get back on track to be able to complete my career in a pleasant way, competing with my teammates and thanking the sport for all that it has given me. I want to have that opportunity and I am working daily to achieve it. I have the illusion of competing again ”, explained Carla Suárez.

The islander is currently training in the competition group WCA Tennis Barcelona, managed by Lourdes Domínguez Lino, Ana Alcázar and Beatriz García Vidagany. Your person in charge of physical preparation is Sara Merida and the person in charge of the physiotherapy area is Laura Urriola.

Facing the return to the slopes, Carla Suárez has a protected individual ranking as world number 68, granted after having been away from the competition for more than six months for health reasons. You could use this position to register, among other events, for two Grand Slam and one Olympic Games.

“The date of a possible return will be set by the evolution of these next few weeks. My priority is to be healthy “, insisted Carla Suárez,” but also physically ready when entering a tournament. “

“Professionalism will be above all, and that is what guides me since I have increased the intensity of training,” he said.

A few months ago the tennis player announced that she had Hodgkin’s lymphoma