“The date of my return will mark my evolution”

04/08/2021 at 4:01 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Carla Suarez, who is in the final phase of treatment against Hodgkin’s lymphoma that was diagnosed last September, assured that “the date of a possible return will be determined by the evolution of these next few weeks.”

“My priority is to be healthy, but also physically ready when entering a tournament. Professionalism will be above all else, and that is what guides me since I have increased the intensity of training,” he explained in a statement.

The Gran Canaria tennis player continues to work on her attempt to return to the WTA circuit to put the finishing touch on her professional career, after having completed her radiation therapy cycles on January 25.

Carla Suarez He is currently in the final stretch of radiation therapy, a 15-session treatment scheduled to end in the week of April 19.

“I am following medical advice at all times, listening to the guidelines that mark me and heeding the recommendations of professionals. Fortunately, I am not having any side effects and my progress is on the right track. In a particularly complicated moment, I must thank the great work they are doing, “he commented.

In parallel to its clinical picture, Carla Suarez you are following a strong sports work plan.

He has been facing double training sessions since last March 1, with the aim of strengthening his body for the demands of professional sports.

Carla Suarez he works on a clay court from Monday to Friday in the morning, completing between three and four weekly gym sessions in the afternoons, as explained in a statement.

“I have been active during practically the entire treatment. For a few weeks I have been following a preparation plan more focused on tennis. My wish is to return to the court to be able to complete my career in a pleasant way, competing with my colleagues and thanking the sport everything he has given me. I want to have that opportunity and I am working daily to achieve it. I have the illusion of competing again, “he explained Carla Suarez.

The islander currently trains in the competition group WCA Tennis Barcelona, ​​managed by Lourdes Domínguez Lino, Ana Alcázar and Beatriz Garcia Vidagany. Your person in charge of physical preparation is Sara Merida and the person in charge of the physiotherapy area is Laura Urriola.

Heading back to the slopes, Carla Suarez It has a protected individual ranking as world number 68, granted after having been away from the competition for more than six months for health reasons. You could use this position to enter, among other events, two Grand Slam and one Olympic Games.

