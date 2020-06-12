UEFA has already prepared the entire operation of the Champions League once the competition resumes and only the last procedure for its approval by the Executive Committee of the Euroean soccer body is pending at the videoconference meeting to be held on June 17 . The final of the maximum European competition already has a date and venue. UEFA has finally decided that the final phase will be played in various Portuguese stadiums and that the Estadio da Luz will be the scene of the last match on August 23.

Benfica’s stadium is one of those chosen by UEFA to host the quarterfinal, semifinal matches, all of them single-match, and the final, next to the Porto do Dragao Stadium and a third yet to be determined.

Instead, the return matches of the round of 16 that are pending will be finally played in the planned scenarios and they will not move to a neutral field in Portugal, contrary to what was originally planned.

All of these measures will be officially approved next week.