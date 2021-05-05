The data that shows that the Champions League is not going to Neymar

05/05/2021 at 7:08 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Neymar does not finish seeing the door in the decisive Champions League matches. The Brazilian footballer chains a streak of seven games in knockout stages without scoring a goal, possibly one of the reasons that ended up condemning Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals against Manchester City.

Since the quarter-final match against Atalanta last year, Neymar has failed to score in any of the KO phase matches.. The other rivals he faced that season from the quarterfinals were Leipzig, in the semifinals, and Bayern, in the end.

This season the Brazilian has repeated the feat. Absence in the tie against Barça due to injury, yes played in both quarter-final matches against Bayern Munich. Although he would not score in either of the two games, in the first leg he was the architect of the victory with two assists.

After eliminating Bayern, the Parisian club’s lack of goal was noted against Manchester City. With only one goal in the tie, the work of Marquinhos, the absence of Mbappé in the Etihad did not make Neymar take a step forward to unblock the score in the return.

After falling decisively before a recital orchestrated by Pep Guardiola, Neymar again says goodbye to the Champions League at a crucial moment. Now all the criticism falls on the Brazilian winger, who fails to break his “bad luck” with the goal in the final stages of the European competition.