The data that shows that Spain is turning to the right

The Spanish right is experiencing its best political moment since the arrival of Pedro Sánchez to the Government after the motion of censure against former President Mariano Rajoy in 2018.

After four general elections with practically the same result for each ideological bloc, 43% of the vote, the right has managed to consolidate its takeoff in the surveys with the victory of Isabel D. Ayuso in the regional elections of last May in C. Madrid.

The bloc formed by the PP (with FAC and NA +), Vox and Cs surpasses the bloc of the PSOE, UP + Conf., IU, Más País and Compromís by 8 percentage points (47% from the right to 39% from the left ), according to the average of TheElectoralReport polls.

It is the biggest advantage between blocks since the beginning of the legislature and it doubles the advantage that the right maintained over the left just before the elections were held in C. Madrid.

The right began to garner more support with the start of the lockdown in March of last year. Opposition to the government during one of the worst health crises of the last century gave the liberal-conservative bloc a net advantage of more than four points at the end of June and the beginning of July, coinciding with the end of the confinement and the beginning of the phases designed to a progressive de-escalation.

From there, with the relaxation of mobility restriction measures due to the coronavirus in the summer of 2020, the left regained space that had been losing during the previous months, accused by the imposition of necessary measures, but of low popularity, such as the perimeter closures or the restrictions in the restaurant sector. The right would gain the upper hand again with the start of the third wave of the pandemic.

This relationship between blocks has been maintained over time, always with advantages of 3-4 points in favor of the block led by the PP, until the current Madrid President decided to call the elections where she started as favorite. The overwhelming victory of Isabel D. Ayuso manages to relaunch the candidacy of Pablo Casado for the next general elections, going from 21% of the vote to 28% in just three months, absorbing Cs and placing the block on the right with 8 net points of advantage over the left. Polls point to a change in trend between blocks and begin to see the possibility of an absolute majority of PP and Vox without the need for third parties.

There is a notable correlation between the evolution of the voting intention of the parties for the general and regional elections, which has allowed the movements that began with the failed motion of censure in Murcia, and that caused the electoral advance in C. Madrid, are now consolidated throughout the territory.

According to the average of the polls for the next regional elections, the right surpasses the left in all the Autonomous Communities except Catalonia, Asturias, Canarias, Extremadura and C. Valenciana (the Basque Country is also a probable exception, although it is not indicated by the lack of polls in this community).

Difference between the current average of surveys and the results of the previous regional elections in each Autonomous Community by blocks.

The right improves positions in the regions of the plateau and the south of the peninsula, with increases of 4 to 6 points in Castilla y León, Castilla-La Mancha, Murcia, Andalusia and Madrid. In addition, there are currently 12 of the 19 Autonomous Communities with advantages for the right of at least 3 percentage points.

The left, for its part, improves positions in Cantabria – where the PRC regionalists lose positions – Asturias or C. Valenciana, with net increases of more than 2 and a half points.

The current political moment improves the options of the right and raises the possibility that they can reach La Moncloa without the need for third parties, but there is electoral polarization, with the progressive forces advancing in the periphery regions -Always under the leadership of regionalist / nationalist forces-, and with the right doing the same in central and southern Spain.

