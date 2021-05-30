The data that Santos Laguna clings to for the comeback against Cruz Azul

Santos Laguna will visit the Cruz Azul Machine at the Azteca Stadium for the second leg of the final of the 2021 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, in a duel they arrive with a 1-0 disadvantage after falling in the first leg, at the Stadium TSM Corona.

Despite the fact that it has several factors against it, such as losing and the record against the Visiting Machine, where the cement producers have a wide dominance, the Warriors cling to their history in search of the comeback.

On three occasions, the Laguneros have reached the definition of the title after falling in the first leg match, in the Winter 1996, Summer 2001 and Apertura 2011 tournaments, managing to come back in the first two.

However, a detail to consider is that, in the finals of 96 and 2001, Santos Laguna played the return match at home; while in the Apertura 2011, which he lost, he played the second game as a visitor.

On this occasion, the Warriors have to arrive at the Azteca Stadium in search of winning the match by any score, being that a victory by a goal would send the duel to extra time and even to penalties.

In the event of any tie, the Cruz Azul Machine will be crowned as the new Liga MX champion.

